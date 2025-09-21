New Federal Bill Aims to Strengthen Protections Against Hate-Motivated Crimes in Canada

Canada introduces legislation to bolster protections against hate crimes, including new Criminal Code offences and measures to streamline the prosecution of hate-motivated incidents. Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, highlights the bill's importance, addressing concerns about its scope and emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach to combatting hate.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada ’s Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia , has spoken extensively about the vital importance of the newly introduced federal bill aimed at tackling hate-related crimes within Canada . The legislation, tabled by Justice Minister Sean Fraser, represents a significant step in strengthening protections against hate-motivated offenses and addresses a growing concern regarding the documented rise of hate crime s across the nation.

The bill proposes four new hate-related offences and seeks to remove procedural obstacles that currently hinder the laying of existing charges. This initiative is part of a broader federal strategy to counter the escalating incidents of hate-motivated violence and intimidation targeting identifiable groups within Canadian society. Fraser emphasizes that the legislation seeks to enhance the enforceability of current hate laws while concurrently safeguarding the constitutional right to freedom of expression. He highlights the careful considerations taken to ensure that the bill strikes a balance between protecting civil liberties and empowering law enforcement and prosecutors to effectively prosecute hate crimes. This includes, as per Fraser, removing barriers and establishing a clear definition of hatred within the Criminal Code, which, he believes, will enable law enforcement and Crown prosecutors to address crimes more swiftly and decisively.\The impetus for this legislation stems from the alarming increase in police-reported hate crimes in 2024, with the majority of incidents targeting individuals and groups based on their religion, race, or ethnicity. The bill specifically acknowledges the disproportionate targeting of Black, Jewish, and Muslim communities. Elghawaby emphasizes that the proposed bill directly responds to persistent calls from diverse communities across Canada that have experienced various forms of hate. She stresses the critical and crucial importance of addressing all forms of hate, including antisemitism, anti-Black racism, Islamophobia, and anti-Indigenous racism, in order to create an inclusive society where every Canadian feels a sense of belonging and security. Elghawaby highlights the creation of a standalone hate crime offence as a particularly significant change in the legislation. This new offense could apply to a broad spectrum of incidents, encompassing acts of vandalism, threats, or violence, provided these actions are motivated by bias or prejudice. She explains that this provision addresses a long-standing need expressed by communities, ensuring that criminal offenses motivated by hate are swiftly addressed through the laying of appropriate charges, rather than being treated as an afterthought in the investigation process. The bill aims to streamline the process of bringing charges against perpetrators of hate crimes, thereby making the justice system more responsive to the needs of affected communities.\While acknowledging the significance of the bill, Elghawaby also addresses concerns raised by some Canadians regarding potential overreach by law enforcement. She recognizes these concerns as legitimate and emphasizes that the federal government is committed to actively seeking input from communities on how the legislation will impact their well-being and safety. Elghawaby also points out that a comprehensive approach is needed to tackle hate, as relying solely on policing will not solve the root causes of this societal problem. She emphasizes the importance of engaging in comprehensive discussions about the underlying factors contributing to the increasing division and polarization observed in society. The bill represents a multi-faceted approach that recognizes the need for both legal measures and broader societal efforts to foster tolerance, understanding, and inclusivity. This integrated approach underscores the government’s commitment to combating hate in all its forms and creating a safe and equitable society for all Canadians. The government understands that combating hate requires a nuanced approach, encompassing both legal frameworks and community engagement, aimed at promoting understanding, empathy, and the dismantling of prejudice





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hate Crime Legislation Canada Islamophobia Justice

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Environment Canada issues frost advisories in Eastern CanadaEnvironment Canada has issued a number of frost advisories for Eastern Canada, namely Quebec and New Brunswick.

Read more »

CropLife Canada welcomes federal red tape reviewNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Federal Judge Tosses Trump's $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against New York TimesTrump took issue with reporting about Mark Burnett turning him into a celebrity, arguing he 'was already a mega-celebrity' before 'The Apprentice.'

Read more »

Federal union expands campaign denouncing staffing cuts at Canada Revenue AgencyCampaign’s first phase targeting call centre employees resulted in 850 contract extensions

Read more »

Liberals’ new hate crime bill targets 'symbols' of hateNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Liberals’ new hate crime bill targets ‘symbols’ of hateThe Liberal government has introduced legislation to create four new hate-related criminal offences — including one criminalizing the use of Nazi and terrorist-related symbols.

Read more »