New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has been hospitalized for several days with unexplained neurological symptoms, and coach Mike Vrabel says the team will not rush his recovery.

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson was hospitalized for several days with unexplained neurological symptoms, he said in a statement posted to social media on Friday.

The cause of the illness remains unknown and unexplainable despite extensive medical testing. Henderson said he experienced what he called an unexpected and unusual medical emergency. The second-year player out of Ohio State added that the results of his comprehensive medical testing came back positive and reassuring, but the cause of his condition is still not known. The 24-year-old running back said the symptoms have impacted his physical functions.

Also read Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson hospitalized with unexplained neurological symptoms

He said the issues have affected his strength, coordination and some of his physical functions. He added that he will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on his recovery. Henderson said he is committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. He said his health and long-term well-being remain his foremost priorities.

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Coach Vrabel Addresses Player Health

The statement was posted to social media on Friday, a day when his situation dominated questions around the team. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the situation at a press conference on Friday. Vrabel confirmed that Henderson would not play in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. He said the team would care for him, listen to him and do whatever it can to get him healthy and back helping the football team do what he loves.

Vrabel said Henderson is well-loved and respected on the football team. He said his support shows up in a lot of different ways. He said he is trying to make sure Henderson is cared for, that the recovery plan is intact and that Henderson is comfortable with it, and that Henderson's wife Kenzie is cared for. Vrabel added that it would not be fair to set a timeline for Henderson's absence.

Henderson missed last week's game with what the Patriots described as illness. He has not participated in team practices this week for the same reason. Henderson has played in six games so far this season. He has rushed for 203 yards on 52 carries with one touchdown across those games.

The numbers reflect a season that has now been interrupted by a medical issue the team and player are still trying to understand. Before this season, Henderson led the team in rushing last year. He appeared in all 17 of New England's regular season games as well as all four of their postseason games during the Patriots' run to the Super Bowl. The Patriots lost that Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks.

His absence leaves the Patriots without a key part of their backfield as they prepare to face the Packers on Sunday. Vrabel made clear the priority is Henderson's health rather than a quick return to the field. The coach said the team will listen to Henderson and follow a recovery plan he is comfortable with. Henderson's statement did not offer a diagnosis.

He described a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days. During that time, he underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. Even after the testing, he said the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable. The positive and reassuring test results were the main piece of good news in Henderson's statement.

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Patriots Backfield Impact

But the lack of a clear cause means his recovery will continue under the care of specialists and physical therapists. He said his focus is on returning to full health. For the Patriots, the immediate football impact is a missing running back against Green Bay. The broader impact is a team and a coach trying to support a player through a medical situation that doctors have not yet fully explained.

Vrabel said Henderson is respected in the locker room and that the organization will do whatever it can to help him. Henderson's wife, Kenzie, was specifically mentioned by Vrabel as part of the support plan. The coach said he wants to make sure she is cared for as well. Vrabel also said he is not putting a timeline on when Henderson might return, calling that unfair given the unknowns involved.

The 24-year-old was a second-year player out of Ohio State. He led New England in rushing last season and was part of the team's run to the Super Bowl. This year, he has appeared in six games and rushed for 203 yards on 52 carries with one touchdown. Henderson missed last week's game with what the Patriots described as illness.

He has not practiced with the team this week for the same reason. On Friday, Vrabel confirmed he will also miss Sunday's game against the Packers. The team has not given a timeline for his return. In his statement, Henderson said he will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists.

Recovery and Long Term Health

He said the symptoms have affected his strength, coordination and some physical functions. He said he is committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health and that his health and long-term well-being remain his foremost priorities.