Peel board mourns four teens killed in Puslinch crash, two hurt

Four young people aged 15 to 19 died after a single vehicle crashed through a guard rail into a ravine in Puslinch, Ont., while two other teens were injured. The Peel District School Board says one victim was a current student and two were former students.

Four young people between the ages of 15 and 19 were killed when a single vehicle crashed through a guard rail and fell into a ravine in Puslinch, Ont.

, early Saturday morning. The Peel District School Board confirmed that one of the dead was a current student and two were former students. Police said six people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The collision happened at approximately 1:35 a.m. Provincial police said the vehicle was travelling along Watson Road South when it smashed through a guard rail and crashed into a ravine below.

Also read Four Teens Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Puslinch, Ontario

Opp Identify Victims Of Fatal Collision

Four of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. At a press conference Sunday morning, OPP identified the victims as a 19-year-old man from Mississauga, a 19-year-old man from Brampton, a 17-year-old girl from Mississauga and a 15-year-old girl from Milton. Police said a 17-year-old girl remains in hospital with life-altering injuries, while a 16-year-old girl sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both injured teens are from Mississauga.

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The Peel District School Board said it is deeply saddened by the deaths. In a statement to CTV News, officials said: We are deeply saddened by the deaths of four young people in this collision, including one current and two former Peel District School Board students. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all four young people. Our thoughts are also with the two young people who were injured, and their families and friends.

We are providing supports to students, their families, and staff for as long as it is needed. Insp. Karen Medeiros of the Wellington County OPP called the incident an unimaginable loss. Four young people have lost their lives, in a matter of moments, she said.

Investigators Seek Cause Of Crash

Families have been forever changed, and an entire community is searching for answers. Our responsibility is to ensure those answers are based on evidence, facts and a thorough investigation. That work will continue in the days and weeks ahead. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact the OPP Wellington County detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Damaged guard rail along Watson Road South in Puslinch, Ont. on Oct. 31, 2026. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News) CTV's Hannah Schmidt reported on the question of what caused the crash that killed four people and left two others with life-threatening injuries. With files from CTV News Kitchener's Jennifer K. Baker.