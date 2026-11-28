Dorothy Myo becomes commissioner of Indigenous languages after Ronald Ignace's departure, pledging to rebuild trust and address declining speaker numbers.

Dorothy Myo has been named commissioner of Indigenous languages, taking on the role five months after her predecessor Ronald Ignace left office. She said her immediate focus is to listen to communities and strengthen trust and accountability mechanisms in the office.

Myo said she understands the scrutiny of the office's financial management and internal operations. Public and community trust is foundational to our mandate, she said, and she is committed to full transparency, sound stewardship of resources and internal governance that meets the integrity of the languages served. When Myo attended her first English-speaking school at age five, she struggled to understand the differences between farm and barn, or nowhere and now here.

Also read Dorothy Myo Named Indigenous Languages Commissioner, Focuses on Trust and Accountability

Dorothy Myo Reflects On Childhood Language Loss

Her parents did not speak English, and neither did she. Her childhood home in Saulteaux First Nation was filled with the sounds of Cree and Saulteaux, a dialect of Anishinaabemowin. At times my mother would speak Saulteaux when she did not want us to understand, Myo, a member of Pelican Lake First Nation, told The Canadian Press. We totally understood.

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She takes on the role after decades of serving Indigenous communities, documenting oral histories, collecting stories and researching treaties. Her own mother signed the Treaty 6 adhesion in 1954 with an X because she could not read or write. All of this work is so very personal to me, Myo said from her office in Saskatoon. It is personal for a lot of people, including former residential school students relearning languages taken from them.

For teachers trying to pass the languages on to young people, it is a battle against the passage of time and the loss of elders who grew up steeped in Indigenous languages. UNESCO considers nearly all Indigenous languages spoken in Canada to be at risk or endangered, largely due to the legacy of residential schools where children were barred from speaking their own languages.

Statistics Show Decline In Indigenous Language Speakers

In 2021, roughly 240,000 Indigenous people told Statistics Canada they could speak conversationally in an Indigenous language, a drop of about four per cent since 2016. In British Columbia, many Indigenous languages had fewer than 1,000 speakers. Tlingit, for example, was spoken by just 20 people. The passage of the Indigenous Languages Act in 2019 paved the way for the creation of the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages two years later.

The office is tasked with supporting efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen Indigenous languages. It is based in Ottawa, but Myo said the work cannot really be done from there. When The Canadian Press reported earlier this year that the federal government had ordered a financial audit of the arm's-length office, some questioned whether the office was needed at all.

Critics Question Financial Management At Commissioner Office

Anishinaabemowin speaker and teacher Patricia Ningewance suggested the money going to the commission could be used more efficiently elsewhere to train people in Indigenous languages. Half a dozen sources, including former employees, told The Canadian Press the commissioner's office has failed to move the needle on strengthening Indigenous languages and supporting research. Instead, they said, it focused on extensive travel and hosting one big conference that cost $10 million.

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Audio recordings and documents obtained by The Canadian Press indicate Myo's predecessor Ronald Ignace, the commission's directors and other senior officials were told several times by former employees about the organization's allegedly flawed human resources processes. The documents allege harassment claims went unresolved and staff perpetuated a toxic workplace by micromanaging and undermining junior employees and workplace investigations. Ignace's term of office expired in July, along with those of the office's directors.

Ignace has said that while the office faced challenges, it succeeded in laying the foundations for the work of strengthening Indigenous languages. The Canadian Heritage department appointed Candice St-Aubin, a former executive with Indigenous Services Canada, as interim commissioner. The director positions have yet to be filled. Myo said she is keen to meet with Ignace and called him a well-respected language expert and leader in his community.

She said the office is working closely with Canadian Heritage on a review of the Indigenous Languages Act and has completed an external review of policies on human resources and procurement. There are new policies in place for procurement, including for disclosures of conflicts of interest, she said, and a code of ethics to ensure clear decision-making on financial resources.

Myo Prioritises Teacher Training And Community Trust

I think that is something that will be good and will help us maintain that trust with communities and the people that we serve, she said. Myo said she wants to focus on the basic problem: communities are losing Indigenous-language speakers faster than they are being trained. She said she sees the office working more on teacher training and immersion, and helping to supply teachers with the materials they need to pass on their knowledge.

She said she is looking abroad for models. Olelo Hawaii, the Indigenous language of the Hawaiian Islands, was revitalized through early learning and elementary and high school immersion programs. Similar programs are being used for the te reo Maori language in New Zealand. Myo said the Indigenous Languages Act could be a starting point for similar revitalization efforts here.