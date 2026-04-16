New Citizenship Law Spurs Initial Application Rise from US, UK, and Mexico

Canada's Bill C-3, expanding citizenship by descent eligibility, has led to an early increase in applications, particularly from the United States, United Kingdom, and Mexico. The law allows children born abroad to Canadian parents who were also born abroad to claim citizenship, provided the parent spent at least three years in Canada. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada reported over 12,000 applications between mid-December and January, with the US submitting nearly 2,500 in January alone.

Canada's recent legislative update, Bill C-3 , which broadened the scope of eligibility for Canadian citizenship, has spurred an initial increase in applications from several key nations. Notably, countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Mexico have seen a rise in individuals seeking to claim Canadian citizenship through descent.

The legislation, enacted on December 15, specifically caters to those born outside of Canada to a Canadian parent who themselves was also born abroad. The crucial condition for this extended eligibility is that the Canadian parent must have spent a minimum of three years in Canada prior to the birth or adoption of their child. This nuanced amendment aims to reconnect individuals with their Canadian heritage, even across generations born outside the country. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has reported a significant volume of applications under this new provision. Between the implementation of Bill C-3 on December 15 and the conclusion of January, the department processed over 12,000 applications for citizenship by descent. The United States stands out as the primary source of these applications, with nearly 2,500 submissions received solely in January. While this influx represents a higher-than-usual number of applications for such a compressed timeframe, IRCC officials have indicated that they do not anticipate a dramatic or overwhelming surge in applications in the long term. Their projections suggest that the current increase is more of an initial response to the expanded eligibility. For context, throughout the entirety of 2025, IRCC received approximately 82,500 applications for citizenship by descent across all categories. The United States was also the leading contributor to those applications, accounting for around 24,500 submissions in that full year. The current uptick, therefore, signifies an immediate impact from the legislative change rather than a sustained, exponential growth, according to departmental assessments. The implementation of Bill C-3 represents a thoughtful recalibration of Canada's citizenship laws, addressing a segment of the population previously unable to easily establish their claim to citizenship due to generational gaps in residency. The law acknowledges that ties to Canada can be maintained and passed down, even if direct parental residency was not continuous or if subsequent generations were born internationally. The initial wave of applications, particularly from countries with strong historical and cultural ties to Canada like the US, UK, and Mexico, demonstrates the law's immediate resonance. The IRCC's proactive monitoring and cautious projection of application volumes suggest a managed and predictable integration of these new claims into the immigration system. This approach allows for efficient processing while ensuring that the integrity of the citizenship process is maintained. The focus remains on facilitating legitimate claims and strengthening Canada's connection with its global diaspora. The clarity provided by the new legislation is expected to streamline the process for many families seeking to solidify their Canadian identity, fostering a deeper sense of belonging and connection to the nation





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