New Call For Proposals Issued For Former Upper Clements Park Land

The Municipality of the County of Annapolis is hoping to find a new developer for the former Upper Clements Park land in Nova Scotia after it sat empty since 2019 when it shut down after 30 years of operation.

The Municipality of the County of Annapolis is reissuing a call for development proposals for the former Upper Clements Park land in Nova Scotia , but the land has sat empty since 2019 when it shut down after 30 years of operation.

Local families and school groups used to flock to the park, but now a field sits where the flume ride once stood, and a haunted house remains a smoldering ruin after a fire in 2023. The park was plagued by financial troubles and was eventually bought and sold several times, before the county decided to keep it and turn it into a theme park.

The park's original cost ran to $23 million, and the location was criticized for its remote location in the province. Despite several failed calls for proposals, the county is hopeful that someone will finally develop the property. County officials are open to segmenting the property to make it more attractive to developers, and are willing to consider any proposal that will bring jobs and housing to the area





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Upper Clements Park Annapolis Valley Theme Park Nova Scotia Development Proposals County Land

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