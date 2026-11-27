Nightwave Arcade in northeast Calgary offers 50 pinball machines and 25 arcade cabinets, aiming to revive social gaming and host a charity tournament.

An arcade in northeast Calgary is offering a blast-from-the-past with its collection of vintage games. Nightwave Arcade in North Airways now boasts 50 pinball machines and 25 arcade cabinet games.

Some were built in the mid-1970s while others are brand new designs. I think we kind of hit the nail on the head, said Chris Adams, co-owner. We took a chance on something that hasn't truly existed in years, and the reception has been extremely welcoming and supportive and it's only going to get better.

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Adams says the target demographic for their business has a wide range from kids eight years old all the way up to adults in their 80s. Its aim is to get gamers out of their homes and playing socially, emulating what arcades used to be in the late '80s and early '90s. It was a concept of trying to bring back what everyone loved and what brought us joy all those years ago when we were younger, he said.

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Expert Preserves Vintage Arcade Machines

And maybe expose a new generation to a type of game that they don't see too often. To achieve this goal, Nightwave turned to experts in Calgary who know pinball and arcade games. Craig Learmont owns all the arcade cabinet games at Nightwave and maintains them. He started collecting the games in 2022.

I found a used Asteroids cabinet for $650 and it worked. I played it and it just started this cool thing where I recreated my childhood, he said. The game I played the most is Speedy Miss Pac-Man, I actually was the Boogie's Burgers Miss Pac-Man champion for three years in a row and then they kicked me out so I couldn't win anymore.

Learmont says there's a small community of arcade enthusiasts that are regularly buying, selling, trading and restoring machines. Most of the machines in his collection still have their original cabinets, while he had to refurbish others with the help of CNC woodworker. Today's games are a little lacking in ethics and morals, I guess, he said. While with a game like Space Invaders, you're protecting the Earth from aliens.

Collector Shares Pinball Passion Story

It's a little simpler, but gaming history is important to me and I love playing all these games but I'm not good at all of them, but I know that other people like them. Darren Krywolt is one of six people who own the pinball machines at Nightwave. They started collecting them 11 years ago and maintain them. Krywolt says most of the machines were acquired in Calgary from private collectors.

It's almost like going through a museum here but everything is fully restored, everything is collector quality, everything is working, he said. We have a passion for pinball. We play pinball, we fix pinball, we buy pinball, we sell pinball. You name it, we love it.

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Krywolt and the others in his group like the partnership with the arcade because the machines get to be enjoyed and played by generations of visitors. He says this is likely the largest collection of vintage pinball machines under one roof in Calgary and he says it's an affordable sport to start playing. Everything else has gone up - gas, food, milk, you name it, he said.

Pinball Prices Remain Steady for Decades

Pinball is still a dollar a play, and it has been for at least 20 years. You'd have to go back to the 80s (to see) when it was maybe $0.50, $0.25. Nicklas Kakuk, another Nightwave co-owner, says it's fun to watch families come into the arcade because it turns into a role reversal where the parents can outplay their kids for a change.

Mom or dad who spent all the time in the arcade come in and their eyes light up and they get to show off what they did to their kids, he said. Mostly it's the kid who beats the parents at video games, but now the parents get to come in and beat their kids (on the vintage machines) and they're all excited over that.

Charity Tournament Raises Funds for Community

You see the stars light up in their eyes because it's games that they grew up actually playing. The arcade is hosting the third annual Calgary Charity Pinball Tournament Pinball with a Purpose on Saturday. It's raised more than $21,000 for the United Way of Calgary and Area and is expected to raise more through tournament entries, donations, and a 50/50 draw. More than 60 participants will compete on 50 pinball machines.

Additional event information, tournament registration details, and 50/50 ticket purchases are available here.