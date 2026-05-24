New Brunswick Woman Gives Birth on Side of Highway Due to Hospital Closure

A New Brunswick woman and her partner are speaking out about the challenges they faced when the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, N.B. suspended labour and delivery services due to staffing shortages. Mariah Jackson and Fernando Gonzalez were trying to make it to Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital when Jackson's contractions became too intense to continue driving. They pulled over on the side of the Trans-Canada highway near Nackawic, N.B. and Jackson gave birth to their newborn son Liam at 9:18 a.m. The baby was checked at the Fredericton hospital and released the next day. Jackson says she wasn't offered any added support or plan to be closer to Fredericton when she was contacted by staff. She believes the system needs to be fixed and that the Upper River Valley Hospital's labour and delivery closures are a symptom of a larger issue. The hospital has experienced a number of closures due to a shortage of physicians and nurses, including a shortage of surgeons who can perform a cesarean section. The New Brunswick government has promised to address the staffing issues, but a solution has yet to be implemented. In the meantime, pregnant women who are beyond 35 weeks in their pregnancy have been contacted by nursing staff and advised to travel to Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital for delivery. However, anyone who experiences an obstetrical emergency is advised to call 911 immediately or proceed to the nearest emergency department.

A New Brunswick woman and her partner are speaking out about the challenges they faced when the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, N.B. suspended labour and delivery services due to staffing shortages .

Mariah Jackson and Fernando Gonzalez were trying to make it to Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital when Jackson's contractions became too intense to continue driving. They pulled over on the side of the Trans-Canada highway near Nackawic, N.B. and Jackson gave birth to their newborn son Liam at 9:18 a.m. The baby was checked at the Fredericton hospital and released the next day.

Jackson says she wasn't offered any added support or plan to be closer to Fredericton when she was contacted by staff. She believes the system needs to be fixed and that the Upper River Valley Hospital's labour and delivery closures are a symptom of a larger issue. The hospital has experienced a number of closures due to a shortage of physicians and nurses, including a shortage of surgeons who can perform a cesarean section.

The New Brunswick government has promised to address the staffing issues, but a solution has yet to be implemented. In the meantime, pregnant women who are beyond 35 weeks in their pregnancy have been contacted by nursing staff and advised to travel to Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital for delivery.

However, anyone who experiences an obstetrical emergency is advised to call 911 immediately or proceed to the nearest emergency department





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New Brunswick Upper River Valley Hospital Labour And Delivery Services Staffing Shortages Cesarean Section Surgeons New Brunswick Government Health Minister Dr. John Dornan

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