New Brunswick Ruling on Aboriginal Title Over Private Land Allowed to Stand

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear an appeal by the Wolastoqey First Nation in a case involving Aboriginal title in New Brunswick, giving British Columbia an avenue to win its appeal in the Cowichan Tribes case. The mayor of Richmond, B.C., said private property owners in the Cowichan Tribes title area should 'breathe a little easier' in light of the Supreme Court of Canada's ruling.

A New Brunswick ruling that Aboriginal title cannot be declared over private land has been allowed to stand by the Supreme Court of Canada, giving British Columbia an avenue to win its appeal in the landmark Cowichan Tribes case.

The mayor of Richmond, B.C. , meanwhile said private property owners in the Cowichan Tribes title area should 'breathe a little easier' in light of the Supreme Court of Canada's ruling. Canada's federal government is also a party to the Cowichan case, and the Crown-Indigenous Relations Department said the Wolastoqey decision allowed by the Supreme Court of Canada to stand on Thursday was an important ruling.

The federal government will make all legally viable arguments to protect private property while advancing reconciliation and working with Indigenous partners to address claims in a way that respects and upholds their rights and preserves the certainty and stability of private property





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Aboriginal Title New Brunswick Supreme Court Of Canada British Columbia Cowichan Tribes Case Private Property Rights Reconciliation Crown-Indigenous Relations Department Federal Government Private Land Owner Montrose Properties Richmond B.C.

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