New Brunswick Leads Pool B at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship; Quebec Remains Unbeaten

New Brunswick took sole possession of first place in Pool B with two wins on Thursday, while Quebec stayed undefeated in Pool A at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.

New Brunswick took sole possession of first place in Pool B at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship with two wins on Thursday, finishing the day at seven wins and one loss.

The team had entered the day tied with Nova Scotia and British Columbia. The championship continues on Friday, November 13, 2026, with round-robin play nearing its end. New Brunswick opened the day with a 5-3 victory over Saskatchewan's Tyler Hartung team in the second draw. Hartung's team stood at 4-4 before the match.

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New Brunswick Takes Lead In Pool B

The win gave New Brunswick a crucial advantage in the standings. In the evening draw, New Brunswick faced Alberta and won 6-5, taking a two-point lead in the final end. That result lifted New Brunswick to the top of Pool B. The win was significant given the tight competition among the top teams. New Brunswick's Sylvie Quillian earned two wins to move atop the Pool B standings on Thursday.

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New Brunswick improved to 7-1 with the victories. Nova Scotia's Brent MacDougall team, which held a 6-2 record, had a mixed day. MacDougall defeated Alberta's Andrew Hodgson team 5-3; Hodgson's team had a record of 3-5. MacDougall then fell 6-5 to Saskatchewan, preventing Nova Scotia from maintaining its momentum.

British Columbia's Joshua Miki team struggled, dropping both of its games. Miki, who had a 5-3 record, lost 4-3 to Northern Ontario and 7-4 to Quebec. Those losses significantly impacted British Columbia's standing in Pool B and prevented the team from gaining ground. In Pool A, Quebec remained the sole undefeated team overall.

Quebec Remains Undefeated In Pool A

Quebec's Félix Asselin team held an 8-0 record and defeated Manitoba's Colin Kurz team 8-3. Kurz's team had a 4-4 record. Quebec also secured a win over British Columbia during the day. Quebec's consistent performance keeps the team at the top of Pool A. The 8-3 victory over Manitoba was comfortable and decisive, reflecting strong form heading into the later stages of the championship.

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Quebec remains the team to beat in its pool. Ontario's Bryan Burgess team, with a 6-2 record, remained in second place in Pool A after dropping a 9-4 decision to Manitoba. The loss came after Ontario's previous win over British Columbia. The defeat confirmed Ontario's position in second place for now.

Manitoba improved its record with wins over both British Columbia and Ontario. The 9-4 victory over Burgess was a clear decision that helped Manitoba stay in contention for the top spots in Pool A. Manitoba is the only team besides Quebec to remain undefeated in its pool. The results highlight the depth of curling talent across the country.

Playoff Races Heat Up As Championship Nears End

New Brunswick's rise to the top of Pool B was earned through consistent play, while Quebec's dominance in Pool A was established early. Both teams will need to maintain focus for the playoff rounds. The Canadian Mixed Curling Championship showcases the best of Canadian curling. Fans and analysts are watching the Pool A and Pool B races closely.

The top teams will advance to the knockout stages, and the competition is expected to intensify in the coming days. The standings remain fluid with only a few games left in the round robin.