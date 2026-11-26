The Nackawic-Millville Rural Community plans to expropriate 77 acres around the idled AV Nackawic Mill after failing to reach a purchase price with owner AV Group NB Inc. The company has not yet received formal notice and declined to comment.

The Nackawic-Millville Rural Community in New Brunswick says it plans to expropriate land around a recently closed pulp mill as it looks towards its future.

The move follows AV Group NB Inc., an affiliate of the India-based Aditya Birla Group, announcing in September that AV Nackawic Mill would be idled due to market conditions. Mayor Tim Fox says the municipality wants to secure 77 acres of property around the mill for industrial uses. Fox says the community never reached an agreement on price after spending about two years negotiating with AV Group NB to buy the land.

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Community Serves Notice On Mill Land

After the company put all of its local real estate up for sale, Fox says Nackawic-Millville wanted to ensure the land around the idled mill was not purchased by a third party. Fox says the municipality plans to serve the landowner with a formal notice of intent in the coming days. At that point, the company can choose to object and trigger a hearing process.

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A spokesperson for AV Group NB says the company has not yet received a formal notice of action from Nackawic-Millville and so would not be commenting. The New Brunswick provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld - The Canadian Press FREDERICTON - A small New Brunswick community says it plans to expropriate land around a recently closed pulp mill as it looks towards its future.

It comes after AV Group NB Inc., an affiliate of the India-based Aditya Birla Group, announced in September that AV Nackawic Mill would be idled due to market conditions. Tim Fox, mayor of the Nackawic-Millville Rural Community, says the municipality wants to secure 77 acres of property around the mill for industrial uses. Fox says the community never reached an agreement on price after spending about two years negotiating with AV Group NB to buy the land.

Hearing Process Triggered By Notice

But after the company put all of its local real estate up for sale, Fox says Nackawic-Millville wanted to ensure the land around the idled mill wasn't purchased by a third party. Fox says the municipality plans to serve the landowner with a formal notice of intent in the coming days, at which point the company can choose to object and trigger a hearing process.

A spokesperson for AV Group NB says the company has not yet received a formal notice of action from Nackawic-Millville and so would not be commenting.