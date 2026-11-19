New Brunswick introduces a policy requiring data centres to deliver net benefits to NB Power ratepayers, consult First Nations, and sign binding community benefit agreements, with legislation planned to review power arrangements.

New Brunswick has introduced new rules that data centre proponents must follow to set up operations in the province. The policy requires data centre developments to provide a net benefit to electricity utilities and their customers without compromising system reliability.

The announcement was made Thursday by the provincial government. The government also intends to introduce legislation giving it new powers to review and approve power arrangements. Officials say the goal is to ensure ratepayers are protected as demand from data centres grows. The policy applies to all proposed data centre projects in the province.

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Mandatory Community and Indigenous Agreements

Under the rules, proponents must consult with First Nations and place any proposed community benefits into binding agreements. Data centres must also minimize their environmental impacts and create economic benefits for New Brunswick. The government says these conditions are mandatory, not optional. Crown-owned NB Power confirmed last month that it had 10 data centre applications that would need up to 900 megawatts of power combined.

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That figure underscores the scale of potential demand facing the provincial grid. The utility has been assessing how to handle the requests. Post-Secondary Education and Minister Jean-Claude D'Amours said the province will reject projects that do not meet its requirements. We will say no to projects that don't meet our requirements, and they won't be allowed to proceed, D'Amours said in a statement Thursday.

His comments signal a strict approval approach. The new policy aims to balance economic development with electricity system reliability and affordability. It also seeks to ensure Indigenous consultation happens before projects move forward. Binding agreements would lock in any promised community benefits.

Legislation Strengthens Power Oversight Rules

Legislation to be introduced would give the province new authority to review and approve power arrangements involving data centres. That step is intended to strengthen oversight of how electricity is allocated. The government says ratepayer protection is a central objective. Data centre operators would need to show how their projects minimize environmental impacts.

They would also need to demonstrate economic benefits for the province. Those requirements are part of the net benefit test. NB Power has said the 10 applications together could require up to 900 megawatts. The utility continues to review the proposals under the new policy framework.

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New Brunswick Enforces Net Benefit Requirements

Provincial officials say projects that fail the test will not proceed. The policy represents New Brunswick's response to growing interest in data centre development. It sets clear conditions for proponents seeking to connect to the grid. The province says it will enforce the rules through approvals and legislation.