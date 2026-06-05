New Book Chronicles the History and Resilience of Algoma University

Algoma University chancellor Mario Turco has authored a new book documenting the institution's journey from its 1965 founding as Algoma University College to its 2008 autonomy. The book highlights early pioneers, the acquisition of the Shingwauk property, and the university's capacity to overcome contemporary challenges, with proceeds supporting student scholarships.

A new book titled " Algoma University : Our Story - Honouring the Past, Celebrating the Present, Welcoming the Future" has been officially released, capturing the extensive history of Algoma University through text and photographs.

Written by university chancellor Mario Turco, the book emerged from his desire to document the institution's journey from a positive perspective, acknowledging the contributions of those who shaped its development. Turco delved into university archives, consulted research papers by history students, and learned extensively from retired political science professor Don Jackson.

He was particularly inspired by the pioneering efforts of the individuals who launched Algoma University College in 1965, which initially operated in portable classrooms on what is now Sault College property. The narrative highlights the critical role of early faculty in establishing the university's academic foundation. The book details the pivotal relocation to the current campus, housed in the former Shingwauk Indian Residential School, a transition made possible through the determined efforts of Lawrence Brown.

Brown, who served as chair of Algoma's board of governors and the Anglican Church's Diocese of Algoma property committee, orchestrated the return of the property from the federal government to the diocese, facilitating its sale to the college. Turco describes this process as a "wonderful story" of community advocacy. The chronicle continues through Algoma University College's evolution into the independent Algoma University in 2008, outlining the institution's present-day status and aspirations.

Turco emphasizes the university's resilience and capacity to overcome challenges, including recent pressures such as reduced international student enrollment and job cuts, asserting that collective focus and historical precedent can guide solutions. Completed in 2022 after research beginning in 2021, the nearly 300-page volume is richly illustrated with photographs. Approximately 500 copies have been printed, with proceeds from sales directed toward student scholarships at Algoma University.

The book is available at the Arthur Wishart Library on campus and will also be sold at Brampton's Gallery 35. Turco, appointed chancellor in 2021, brings a lifelong dedication to education-his 42-year career with the Algoma District School Board culminated as director of education from 2003 to 2012. Reflecting on his journey, he credits a family that valued learning and states he would willingly repeat his career in education.

The publication stands as both a historical record and an inspirational call to the university community to engage with its legacy and future possibilities





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