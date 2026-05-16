New Bitumen Pipeline to the West Coast and Carbon Pricing Plan

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a plan to build a new bitumen pipeline to the West Coast and introduced a carbon pricing plan for Alberta.

EDMONTON – Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday they’re eyeing a fall 2027 start date for construction of a new bitumen pipeline to the West Coast.

It’s part of a plan to accomplish the remaining steps of the landmark energy deal they signed last fall. There is to be a new scheme for carbon emissions pricing in Alberta, and a commitment from Carney to declare the pipeline as being in the national interest by October of this year. Alberta’s effective industrial carbon emission price is to rise to $130 per tonne by 2040.

And its headline price would rise to $140 per tonne also by 2040 from the current $95 per tonne. The effective price refers to how much carbon credits are sold for on the market, while the headline price refers to how much companies pay the province to comply with emission limits





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Bitumen Pipeline Carbon Emissions Pricing Alberta Canada Oil Renewables Partnership Consultation Indigenous Economic Benefits Ottawa Federal Price

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