I Play Rocky biopic opens in Canadian theatres Friday

Peter Farrelly's I Play Rocky depicts Sylvester Stallone's real struggle to write and star in the 1976 classic, with Anthony Ippolito as Stallone and Stephan James as Carl Weathers.

I Play Rocky, the biopic about how Sylvester Stallone wrote and fought to star in Rocky, opens in Canadian theatres Friday. The film is directed by Peter Farrelly and stars Anthony Ippolito as Stallone and Stephan James as Carl Weathers.

Peter Farrelly On Why True Story Beats Rocky Film

It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and finished first runner-up for the People's Choice Award. Five decades after its release, Rocky remains a tale cherished by underdogs everywhere. The 1976 film told the story of a small-time boxer who takes on a world heavyweight champion. Farrelly believes the true story of how Stallone wrote the screenplay and fought to star in the Academy Award-winning film is the more compelling against-the-odds narrative.

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The reason I wanted to do it is because I felt this actually had a bigger arc, Farrelly said. Rocky had a job in the beginning, he was a bone breaker, but he had a job, and at the end he does not win, he survives. Stallone was homeless, he was doing soft core porn, he was selling his dog, and he wins the Oscar.

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Anthony Ippolito Transforms Into Sylvester Stallone

When I read this thing, I was like, this is better than Rocky and gives you the same feeling, the award-winning director said. Up-and-comer Anthony Ippolito stars as Stallone, and the 27-year-old actor has earned critical praise for his portrayal, particularly for capturing Stallone's specific voice and mannerisms. He won the part after sending a self-taped audition to the filmmakers. Ippolito said playing the action star involved doing homework and undergoing a physical transformation to bulk up.

To embody Stallone rather than merely impersonate him, Ippolito said he focused on connecting to the material. It is just a great story, and so just kind of deciding that you are going to take a more organic approach to this and enter it from a more vulnerable place as opposed to from an external sort of portrayal, he said. Farrelly called Ippolito a superstar. When he is in a scene, he is in a scene, the director said.

How Sylvester Stallone Fought To Star In Rocky

He is not faking it, he is there, and you feel his performance. The movie follows a young Stallone trying to land acting parts when he is encouraged by then-girlfriend Sasha, played by AnnaSophia Robb, to write a part for himself. When his Rocky script impresses a pair of Hollywood producers, Stallone does not back down until the studio lets the then-unknown actor play the titular role of Rocky Balboa.

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Toronto-born Stephan James stars in the film as athlete-turned-actor Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed, the heavyweight champion who challenges Balboa. James watched footage of Weathers, who died in 2024, and said he tried to offer up something different than what people are used to seeing from Carl. Trying to balance what we know as Carl and then giving him a layer of humanity, frustration, insecurity, vulnerability, whatever that is to make him more relatable to people, James said.

In 1976, Rocky launched Stallone to stardom and was the highest-grossing film of the year. It earned 10 Oscar nominations the following year and won three, including best picture. The film spawned a franchise with sequels and spinoffs and is widely regarded as one of the all-time greatest movies. Given its legacy, depicting the film's making under the watchful eye of diehard fans could be a slippery slope, Farrelly said.

But the veteran director said he was not afraid to take on the challenge. Rocky is better knowing what he went through, and that is why I felt like this film was not exploiting Rocky, it was actually enhancing Rocky, Farrelly said. As for Stallone's reaction, Farrelly said the 80-year-old actor has seen it and he loved it. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026. Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press