New Artist Collaborations Drive Music Merch Sales

Explore new merchandise from Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and A$AP Rocky, featuring limited-edition items like coffee, eyewear, and vinyl records.

A diverse range of new merchandise tied to major musical icons has entered the market, offering fans unique ways to engage with their favorite artists. The collection spans from consumable goods like coffee to high-end fashion accessories and educational books, reflecting a broader trend in artist-led product development.

Dolly Parton Coffee Collaboration Details

Dolly Parton has partnered with Community Coffee to release an official bag of java that references her hit "9 to 5." The 12-ounce package is available for $11.57 and comes in three distinct roast profiles. The light roast features hints of vanilla, stone fruit, and cocoa nibs. The medium roast offers notes of milk chocolate, berry, and caramel. The dark roast delivers a taste profile centered on cherry and bittersweet chocolate.

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A$AP Rocky Ray-Ban Metal Frames

A$AP Rocky, who was named creative director at Ray-Ban, celebrated the occasion with a launch of an all-metal sun and prescription glasses line. The collection, priced at $222, includes frames in gold, silver, and black. The standout design features slight oval shapes that are described as both subtle and stylish. This release targets both fashion enthusiasts and hip-hop fans looking for durable, high-quality eyewear.

Stevie Nicks Biography and Music Books

Music journalist Rachel Brodsky has released a new book examining the personal inspiration drawn from Stevie Nicks. The work explores how the singer has influenced diehards and internet witches. Another literary addition is "Muévelo" by Miriam Zoila Pérez and Verónica Bayetti Flores, hosts of the Radio Menea podcast. This book analyzes how migration, colonialism, and social movements shaped genres like salsa, bachata, and boleros.

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Taylor Swift and Shakira Merchandise Launch

Taylor Swift fans can purchase a limited-edition earbud case from her "Life of a Showgirl" era. The item costs $30 and features her name in orange on the front along with a "T.S." gold charm on the side. Shakira is also releasing new gear tied to her return to rap roots and her "Sawadika" single. Additionally, a 2026 world tour jersey from Shakira is available through MerchTraffic.

Bose Wired Earbuds and DIY Kits

Bose has introduced new noise-cancelling wired earbuds available in dewdrop mint, white smoke, and black. Priced at $99, these earbuds connect via USB-C and offer crystal-clear audio. For those who prefer crafting, Uncommon Goods sells a DIY ukulele kit for $35. The package includes the body, neck, strings, and tools, and is suitable for recipients aged 8 and older.

Motown Vinyl and Madonna Accessories

For audiophiles, a new double LP set of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" marks the song's 55th anniversary. The release includes direct-to-analog mastering and previously unreleased mono mixes, costing around $39.98. Madonna fans can choose a rhinestone tumbler available in pink, black, purple, and silver for $45. These items highlight the continuing commercial strength of legacy artists alongside newer releases.