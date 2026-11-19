Toronto sees a surge in 40 to 60 storey development applications across key transit corridors. Major projects near the Ontario Line and existing subway stations offer new rental and condo units.

Toronto is experiencing a significant wave of mid-to- high-rise development that is altering the city's architectural landscape. Proposals ranging from 40 to 60 storeys are now flooding municipal desks, offering a distinct alternative to the ultra-tall 80-storey-plus structures that have defined recent skyline changes. These new applications promise to add hundreds of residential units while fundamentally reshaping the character of established neighbourhoods across the metropolitan area.

Heritage Morgue Replacement at 86 Lombard

Forum and Slate have redesigned their proposal at 86 and 100-108 Lombard Street and 103 Richmond Street East to feature a 56-storey mixed-use building instead of previous higher density plans. This development requires the relocation of the heritage-designated former City Morgue building at 86 Lombard Street to the eastern portion of the site to make room for the new construction. The project shifts from a condo tenure model to 523 purpose-built rental units, a significant change from the 480 units proposed in 2022 and the 702 units settled in the 2025 OLT approval. The updated plan also integrates office and retail spaces into the lower levels of the tower.

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Ontario Line Connectivity Drives Thorncliffe Tower

Plazaworks Inc. has submitted a proposal for 60 Overlea Boulevard in Thorncliffe Park, capitalizing on the imminent arrival of the Ontario Line transit network. The site, currently an under-utilized retail plaza located less than 500 metres from the future Thorncliffe Park station, is targeted for a pair of 50-storey towers with a shared podium structure. All 1,261 units within these new structures will be designated as rental tenure, ensuring the entire development contributes to the city's affordable housing stock. The ground floor will be reserved for non-residential purposes, including a potential childcare facility, to support community needs.

KingSett Continues Regent Park Regent Park Redevelopment

KingSett has assumed ownership of the long-stalled site at 7 Labatt Avenue and 77 River Street, previously held by TAS, and is advancing plans for two 46-storey towers in Regent Park. This location sits approximately one kilometre from the future Corktown station on the Ontario Line and represents a pivot from the original Labatt Village project which was placed under receivership in February. The new development will deliver 1,170 condominium units between the two high-rises, replacing the original plan for 1,240 units in slightly different configurations. A new two-storey Salvation Army building is planned to the east, along with publicly accessible open space running between the towers.

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North York Intensification Near Sheppard-Yonge Station

Yonge and Cameron LP is proposing a 50-storey mixed-use tower at 4632-4648 Yonge Street and 16-18 Cameron Avenue in North York to intensify activity near the Sheppard-Yonge subway station. This development replaces a two-storey commercial plaza and two detached houses located roughly 200 metres from the existing transit hub and falls within the North York Centre Protected Major Transit Station Area. The project will introduce 569 new residential units, all in condominium tenure, while allowing the continued operation of the existing autobody shop at 4656 Yonge. Design elements include indoor and outdoor amenity spaces tailored for families with children and pet owners.

Etobicoke City Centre Rental Focus at Islington

A control application for a 61-storey mixed-use tower at 1243 Islington Avenue in central Etobicoke signals a shift toward rental tenure in the burgeoning Etobicoke City Centre area. The project replaces a 12-storey office building and has adjusted its unit count down from the previously approved 702 condos to 527 units. The latest planning documents indicate a switch to purpose-built rental tenancy, with 16 units specifically designated as affordable housing. Located less than 200 metres from Islington Station within a Protected Major Transit Station Area, the development supports the municipal push to create a more complete and integrated community in this sector.