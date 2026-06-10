Nevada Governor's Race Set After Primaries Highlight Competitive Congressional Fights

Nevada's primary elections have determined the key matchups for November, with Governor Joe Lombardo and Attorney General Aaron Ford advancing to a closely watched gubernatorial contest. The outcomes also set critical congressional races in the state's swing districts, including a high-profile challenge to Democratic Representative Susie Lee by Republican Marty O'Donnell. Economic issues, especially affordability, are central to the governor's race as both candidates vie to lead a state struggling with housing shortages and high costs. Control of Nevada's 3rd Congressional District is vital for Democrats seeking to recapture the U.S. House. The primaries also underscored former President Donald Trump's enduring influence in Republican nominations.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo , a Republican, and Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford have secured their parties' nominations, setting the stage for one of the nation's most competitive gubernatorial races this November.

The outcome of the primaries also determined key congressional nominees, including in the critical 3rd District where Republican Marty O'Donnell, a video game composer, will challenge Democratic incumbent Susie Lee. The state contends with pressing issues such as an affordable housing crisis, soaring energy demands from data centers, and reductions in federal program funding. Nevada's closed primary system limited voting to registered party members after an attempt to open the primaries failed.

Several contests highlighted the tension between establishment-backed candidates and political outsiders. The governor's race is pivotal for both parties nationally, while control of the 3rd Congressional District is essential for Democrats' hopes to regain the U.S. House. The economy and rising costs are expected to dominate the governor's campaign. Governor Lombardo is viewed as highly vulnerable given the national political environment favoring Democrats.

Attorney General Ford, endorsed by the Democratic congressional delegation and former Vice President Kamala Harris, defeated county commissioner Alexis Hill in the Democratic primary. Both Ford and Hill centered their campaigns on affordability amid Nevada's persistent housing shortage, high gas prices, and cuts to federal healthcare and food assistance. Ford attributes the economic challenges to both Governor Lombardo and President Donald Trump.

He pledged to lower costs for families, stating his focus is on strengthening the working class and restoring the American dream. Governor Lombardo did not speak publicly after the results but his campaign deferred comments to a supportive political action committee. A PAC spokesman criticized Ford for never showing up for Nevadans. Earlier on election day, Lombardo emphasized his commitment to housing affordability for a second term, telling volunteers in the 94-degree heat that much work remains.

Some voters expressed support for Lombardo's community focus, while others felt conditions had not improved under his leadership and backed Ford's experience to address prices. In northern Nevada's 2nd Congressional District, a Republican primary contest unfolded to succeed retiring Representative Mark Amodei. President Trump endorsed David Flippo, a political newcomer and loyalist, while Amodei and Governor Lombardo backed former state senator James Settelmeyer, an experienced politician. The district spans Reno, Carson City, and vast rural areas.

Trump's endorsement carries significant weight in Republican primaries, and he carried the district easily in 2024. Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by 70,000, giving the GOP nominee a strong advantage in November.

Nevertheless, Democrats aim to attract the district's sizable bloc of nonpartisan voters and nominated Teresa Benitez-Thompson, former majority floor leader and Attorney General Ford's chief of staff. In southern Nevada's 3rd District, Republicans selected Marty O'Donnell as their nominee to face Representative Susie Lee. The district is considered a swing seat due to its narrow Democratic registration edge, high count of nonpartisan voters, and history of close elections.

Both Lee and Trump won there by slim margins in 2024, and the race will likely be one of the most expensive and competitive in the country





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