New holiday rom-com Guarding Stars starring Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki premiered on Netflix, featuring locations in Calgary and High River.

Calgary and High River received international recognition on Wednesday night when the romantic comedy film Guarding Stars premiered on Netflix. The streaming giant featured the new made-in-Alberta production, which captures the festive spirit of southern Alberta. The film has already secured the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 list in the USA following its debut.

Guarding Stars Star Power And Holiday Plot

The movie stars Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki, and Andie MacDowell in a festive romantic comedy. The plot centers on a bodyguard assigned to protect a famous movie star during the holiday season. Tensions rise as the two characters develop romantic sparks while navigating their duties.

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The narrative follows the classic trope of protection turning into affection. Meester and Padalecki lead the cast in this lighthearted story of love and security. The film offers a modern twist on the traditional holiday romance genre.

Alberta Locations Highlighted On Netflix Platform

Production teams shot key scenes along Stephen Avenue and at the University of Calgary last December. These iconic urban settings provided the backdrop for several important sequences in the film. Viewers can identify these locations on Netflix in Your Neighbourhood website.

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The production also utilized areas in High River, including Olive and Finch and the George Lane Memorial Park and Campground. These locations offered scenic outdoor settings for the story. The local business spotlight feature highlights community spaces showcased in the film.

A perfectly timed snowstorm during the annual Christmas Parade provided an ideal backdrop for filming. This natural weather event enhanced the holiday atmosphere of the movie. The production captured the essence of a traditional Alberta winter celebration.

Adaptation From Katherine Center Novel

Guarding Stars is adapted from Katherine Center's novel The Bodyguard. The author celebrated the release by posting a screenshot of the Netflix Top 10 chart on social media. She highlighted the film's number one position in the United States rankings.

The transition from page to screen brings Center's story to a global audience. The adaptation retains the core elements of the original book. Fans of the novel can now see their favorite characters brought to life.

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Southern Alberta Film Production History

Southern Alberta has hosted numerous major film and television productions. Recent projects include The Magnificent Seven, Predator, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. These films have contributed to the region's reputation as a filming hub.

Television series such as CBC's Heartland and HBO's The Last of Us have also filmed in the area. Other notable productions include Wildwood, Anna Pidgeon, and The Abandons. The list continues with My Life With the Walter Boys and Die My Love.

Die My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, was filmed in the region last year. These projects demonstrate the versatility of Alberta's landscapes. The success of Guarding Stars adds to this growing legacy of local production.