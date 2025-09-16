Netflix Documentary Reveals Shocking Acts of Parental Abuse

Netflix's 'The High School Catfish' documents the chilling story of Kendra Licari, a mother who anonymously abused her daughter, Lauryn, through aggressive text messages. The documentary explores the psychological motivations behind Kendra's actions and the devastating impact on Lauryn's life.

A shocking case of parental abuse has captivated audiences worldwide with the release of Netflix 's documentary, 'The High School Catfish.' The film centers on Kendra Licari, a mother from Beal City, Michigan, who admitted to anonymously harassing her own daughter, Lauryn, through aggressive text messages for an entire year during Lauryn's high school years. Kendra's actions stemmed from a place of fear and an overwhelming desire to control her daughter's life as she entered adolescence.

The texts, sent from a hidden number, contained threats, insults, and attempts to manipulate Lauryn's relationships. Kendra impersonated one of Lauryn's classmates, urging her to break up with her boyfriend and spreading harmful rumors.When Lauryn and her boyfriend, Owen McKenny, broke up hoping to stop the harassment, the messages escalated, becoming more sinister with threats of violence and even suicide suggestions. Lauryn, tormented by the unknown assailant, reached out to local authorities who, unable to trace the source of the messages, called in the FBI for assistance. The investigation took an unexpected turn when the FBI's meticulous work revealed that Kendra's phone number was linked to the sinister messages. Devastated and facing the full weight of her actions, Kendra confessed to sending the texts upon the police arrival. She tearfully explained that she felt lost and consumed by anxiety, describing a mental state that drove her to act in such a cruel and harmful way





