Netanyahu Urges New Iran Strikes as Iran Offers Two-Day Plan to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for another wave of strikes on Iran after Tuesday's US midterm elections, officials told The Associated Press. Iran has announced a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks if Washington meets its demands.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging the Trump administration to carry out another wave of strikes on Iran, officials told The Associated Press. The push comes after Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States, according to two regional officials and a third person familiar with the matter.

US President Donald Trump has alternated between threatening major strikes while pushing for a deal with Iran. The two officials said diplomatic efforts have made progress. Mediators are trying to advance a framework for Iran to cease its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz in return for the US lifting its blockade on Iran's ports. More talks are planned for this week, the two officials said.

Also read Israeli committee confirms election results will stand despite Netanyahu fraud claims

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing classified briefings they had received from American officials and one Israeli official. Netanyahu pressed for strikes during a call over the weekend with Trump, who would not commit to taking military action, according to a person briefed on the call. Other US allies in the Middle East are warning against more strikes, saying it would destabilize the region, a third regional official said. The Israeli government did not immediately comment.

Advertisement

Iran Nuclear Talk Reopen Strait Plan

The White House did not directly respond to questions about Netanyahu and Trump's discussion of potential new strikes during the weekend call. Iran said Monday it had a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks with the United States if Washington meets its demands. Iran previously said the plan could be implemented within a week if the US met seven conditions, including lifting its blockade of Iranian ports.

Iran now says ships passing through the reopened strait would have to follow a route agreed upon by Iran and Oman and travel under Iranian supervision. Separately, Iranian officials have said the US must lift sanctions on Iranian oil sales and agree to a ceasefire that would include Lebanon. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the plan remained the basis for negotiations with Washington through mediators, despite the shorter implementation timeline.

This once again demonstrates Iran's good-faith approach, he added. A vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile that left a hole in the vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said Monday. All crew members were reported safe, the agency said. Iran has claimed attacks on vessels it says took unauthorized routes while it said other vessels have reportedly struck mines laid by the Islamic Republic in the early days of the war.

US Denies Houthi Claims Yemen Attacks

The US military denies the naval mines claims, saying that all internationally recognized routes have been cleared of mines by US forces. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Monday accused Saudi Arabia of striking a port along Yemen's Red Sea coast, setting fire to ships. Earlier, the Houthi-run health ministry said explosives hit a market in southwestern Yemen, killing seven people, including five children. Eight others were wounded, including five children, the ministry's spokesman Anees al-Asbah said.

Saudi authorities did not immediately comment. The Associated Press could not independently verify the two claims. The Houthis have claimed recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, saying they targeted an airport and military transport aircraft. The Saudi-backed Yemeni military said a Houthi missile struck a medical center in the Madaribah district in Lahij province, close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Advertisement

The attack killed at least five people, including three medical personnel, and wounded 15 others, including seven medical workers, according to the Human Rights Ministry. Another Houthi attack on a public market in Aqroudh village in Lahij killed and wounded a total of 26 people, the ministry said, without providing a breakdown.

China Envoy Houthi Attacks Humanitarian Crisis

The latest attacks are part of the Houthis' ongoing battles with Yemeni military forces and their allies, which have exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation and caused many to flee. China said Monday it plans to send a special envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in early to mid-November. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters the envoy would focus on easing tensions and promoting regional stability.

The move comes as China seeks to expand its influence in the rapidly changing region, which it depends on for a large share of its oil. The Israeli military said Monday that it had concluded an operation in Hebron in the occupied West Bank that began last month after two Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers. It said it demolished the gunmen's residences and confiscated weapons and illegal vehicles.

The operation, focused on the area where the shooting took place, displaced hundreds of Palestinians. They began returning home Monday as some Israeli forces withdrew from one of the most tense cities in the territory. In Deir Bahha, some residents found their homes were damaged in military raids.