Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot met Sunday to discuss a unity government after Netanyahu offered a rotation deal. Negotiators face a Dec. 6 deadline as both blocs lack a 61-seat Knesset majority.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot met Sunday morning to discuss forming a unity government, three weeks after Israel's president tasked Eisenkot with trying to form a government for the deeply divided country after inconclusive national elections.

Netanyahu Proposes Rotation Deal With Eisenkot

The talks gained new urgency after Netanyahu announced Saturday night that he was willing to let Eisenkot serve as prime minister first in a rotation arrangement under a possible unity deal. A joint statement by their parties Sunday afternoon said the meeting began with a security briefing and then moved to discussing the formation of a national unity government, with both sides seeking to bridge the substantial differences between them.

Also read Netanyahu and Eisenkot to meet Sunday for coalition talks after rotating PM offer

For months, Eisenkot has called Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, unfit for office and a threat to Israel's future. Netanyahu has led a relentless campaign against partnering with Arab-led parties. Those Arab-led parties made historic gains in the Oct. 27 elections, turning them into likely but politically fraught allies for the opposition bloc.

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Unity government is another name for kicking the Arabs out, said Tamar Hermann, who directs the Israel Democracy Institute's Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research in Jerusalem. She added that while Israelis expressed worry in opinion surveys about a lack of unity in the country, those who voted for change would see a shared Netanyahu-Eisenkot government as a betrayal by Eisenkot.

Opposition Leaders Reject Unity Government Offer

Yousef Jabareen, the leader of the Joint List, a coalition of three Arab-led parties, urged rejecting Netanyahu's offer. It's time to fulfill the shared will of the entire public, Jews and Arabs alike, and oust Netanyahu this week, he said. Yair Lapid, a leader of the Jewish-majority opposition parties, called the offer a scam. Lapid briefly served as prime minister in a coalition government formed in 2021 that ended 12 years of Netanyahu's rule.

However, Naftali Bennett, who also served as prime minister in the coalition government with Lapid, welcomed Netanyahu's offer to let Eisenkot serve as premier first. Bennett said a unity government should be built around parties representing Israelis who perform military or national service. While Netanyahu's party, Likud, garnered most votes in the election, the right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties that have historically backed him failed to maintain their parliamentary majority and won fewer seats than his opponents in the 120-member Knesset.

Neither bloc received the needed 61-seat majority, leaving both Eisenkot and Netanyahu without an easy postelection path toward forming a government. If no deal is reached by Dec. 6, Eisenkot could ask Israel's president to grant him a two-week extension for a final chance to strike a deal. If that fails, Netanyahu could get the next opportunity, and new elections might be called if he also fails.

Coalition Talks Focus On Military And Security Issues

Parties backing Eisenkot have disagreed over whether to include Arab-led or ultra-Orthodox parties in a potential coalition. Negotiations among the parties also touched on some of the election's most sensitive issues, including mandating military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews. Another sensitive issue is a state-led investigation into the security failures surrounding the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. The country is still reeling from that trauma.

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The trauma was followed by more than three years of wars in Gaza, against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, and in the war against Iran, which Israel and the United States jointly attacked on Feb. 28. The meeting between Netanyahu and Eisenkot marked a notable shift, coming after months of sharp criticism between the two camps and after the president handed Eisenkot the task of trying to build a government.

The joint statement from their parties did not announce any agreement, but it confirmed that the two leaders focused first on security matters before turning to the political talks. Both sides described the talks as an effort to bridge their substantial differences, a phrase that underscored how far apart the camps remain on the core questions of the coalition.

Arab Gains Complicate Opposition Bloc Forming

The Arab-led parties' historic gains have complicated the arithmetic for the opposition, because Netanyahu has ruled out relying on them and some of Eisenkot's own supporters disagree about whether to include them. The ultra-Orthodox parties present another difficult question, especially over military service exemptions and the demand for a state inquiry into the Oct. 7, 2023, failures. With the Dec. 6 deadline approaching, Eisenkot could seek a two-week extension from Israel's president if no deal is reached.

If that fails, Netanyahu could then get the next chance to form a government. If Netanyahu also fails, new elections could be called, adding another layer of uncertainty for a country still coping with the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and the wars that followed.