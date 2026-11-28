Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu agrees to a rotation deal with Gadi Eisenkot. The move signals growing pressure as Eisenkot builds a coalition to form a new government.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday that he is prepared to step aside temporarily to allow former military chief Gadi Eisenkot to lead a unity government. This significant concession suggests that Eisenkot is nearing the formation of an opposition-backed coalition aimed at removing Netanyahu from power. The offer highlights the intense political pressure mounting on Israel's longest-serving leader during this critical period.

Rotation Agreement Details

Netanyahu proposed a rotation agreement in which he would serve second in line to Eisenkot within a joint administration. The Israeli president had previously appointed Eisenkot to attempt government formation following the inconclusive October 27 election. That vote resulted in a political deadlock, leaving neither the incumbent prime minister nor Eisenkot with an obvious path to secure a parliamentary majority.

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The former military chief has been actively securing alliances with various political factions to strengthen his negotiating position. Eisenkot recently signed coalition deals with the left-wing Democrats party and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party. These agreements bring him closer to assembling the majority required to govern the nation effectively.

Competing Political Views

Netanyahu stated in a public declaration that he believes he should continue to lead the Israeli government. However, he acknowledged the magnitude of the existential threats facing the country as a primary factor in his decision. He argued that his responsibility as a leader necessitated setting aside personal ambitions to prevent the formation of a government incapable of addressing these dangers.

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In response, Eisenkot criticized the Likud party for their conduct during recent discussions. He claimed that his Yashar party negotiating team had attempted to engage in sincere, accelerated talks with Netanyahu's Likud party for several weeks. Eisenkot alleged that these efforts were met with consistent refusal and evasion from the incumbent leadership.

Consequently, Eisenkot issued a direct invitation to Netanyahu for serious negotiations regarding core policy issues. He emphasized that his team remains committed to reaching a viable governmental structure through direct dialogue with the Likud party. This exchange underscores the deep ideological and strategic divides between the two major political figures.

Market and Public Impact

The potential formation of a new coalition government carries significant implications for Israel's domestic and international relations. Citizens are closely watching the developments as the political landscape remains volatile and uncertain. The outcome will determine the direction of national security policies and economic strategies in the coming years.

Further developments in the coalition talks are expected to shape the immediate future of Israeli governance. Observers will monitor whether Netanyahu and Eisenkot can bridge their differences to establish a stable administration. The situation remains dynamic as both leaders navigate the complex requirements of forming a viable government.