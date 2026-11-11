Netanyahu Denies Israel Delaying Gaza Winter Aid as Floods Worsen Tent Camps

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected blame for worsening conditions in Gaza tent camps as severe flooding damages thousands of shelters. Iran reported a tanker fire in the Strait of Hormuz, Israel struck Gaza twice killing three, and Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia continued.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected accusations that Israel is delaying the entry of winter supplies into the Gaza Strip as severe rains flood makeshift tents and worsen conditions in the enclave this week.

His remarks came after the U.S.-created Board of Peace said Monday that Israel's delays in allowing winter supplies into Gaza had exacerbated the consequences of a foreseeable humanitarian challenge. Netanyahu instead blamed Hamas, saying the Palestinian militant group refuses to disarm and seizes humanitarian aid for military use. He provided no evidence for the aid seizure claim.

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Gaza Winter Supplies Delayed

The UN and other aid groups say more than 150,000 tents and pumps to remove floodwaters are ready to enter Gaza, but Israel has not authorized their entry. Torrential rain has battered the war-torn enclave in recent days, damaging tens of thousands of makeshift tents. At least four people died Sunday when a large sandstone slab collapsed.

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Iran's Revolutionary Guard said a tanker caught fire early Wednesday after striking a naval mine while traveling along an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway, Iranian state media reported. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre, a British military agency that monitors maritime safety, said a tanker was involved in an incident while transiting the strait. The agency did not identify the tanker. Further details, including the crew's status, were not immediately available.

It was unclear whether the Iranian and UKMTO reports referred to the same incident. An Israeli strike on Wednesday morning killed one person in Gaza City, and a second later in the day killed two more people, according to Shifa Hospital, where the bodies were taken. The Israeli military said both strikes targeted military operatives. It did not provide additional details.

Ongoing Strikes and Ceasefire Dynamics

Large-scale fighting has slowed since Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal in October 2025, but Israel continues to launch near-daily strikes that have killed more than 1,600 Palestinians. Col. Turki al-Maliki, a military spokesperson for the Saudi-backed forces operating in Yemen, said in a post on X that they had intercepted three missiles that the Houthis launched toward the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Wednesday.

The interceptions were the latest announced this week as the Iran-aligned rebels continue to use parts of Yemen they control to launch attacks toward Saudi Arabia and disrupt trade through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Houthi rebels held a mass funeral on Wednesday for the 44 people they say were killed near the Yemeni capital of Sanaa during recent airstrikes conducted by Saudi Arabia. Associated Press footage showed people mourning their loved ones, including seven members of the same family.

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They were women and children, said Hamad al-Bas, a relative of one of the victims. Our message to Saudi Arabia is that their blood will not be shed in vain. We must avenge their deaths, no matter how long it takes. The Saturday strikes, which wounded 40 others, were part of an escalation in fighting since the summer between the rebels and the Saudi-backed government forces.

Egyptian Press Faces Legal Challenges

A Cairo judge postponed the retrial of the editor-in-chief of one of Egypt's last independent news outlets for a week after her defense lawyers asked him to recuse himself, the outlet said. Lina Attalah, a co-founder and editor-in-chief of Mada Masr, is challenging a one-year prison sentence and a fine imposed in absentia on charges of operating a website without a licence and spreading false news.

Mada Masr said Wednesday that her lawyers sought the judge's recusal because he had ordered the outlet's closure late last month in a separate case. Attalah's retrial is now scheduled for Nov. 18 while hearings on Mada Masr's appeal against its closure begin Nov. 25. Mada Masr has investigated allegations of government corruption and human rights violations amid a widening crackdown on the press in Egypt.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for dialogue and restraint to ease regional tensions during a meeting with Iranian leaders.