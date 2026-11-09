Mississippi Senate race: Colom leads Hyde-Smith by 2,574 votes as count continues

Democrat Scott Colom leads Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith by 2,574 votes with 97 percent counted in Mississippi, where the result could make him the state's first Black senator in nearly 150 years.

Democrat Scott Colom leads Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith by 2,574 votes in Mississippi's U.S. Senate race with 97 percent of the vote count ed as of Sunday afternoon, a margin of just 0.3 percentage points.

A win by Colom, an African American man, would make him Mississippi's first Black senator in nearly 150 years, since the Reconstruction era after the Civil War ended slavery. The state has not elected a Democratic senator since 1982. The unusually long wait reflects Mississippi's election procedures, which give officials several days to process mail-in and provisional ballots, potentially enough to decide the contest. Mississippi has no automatic recount procedure, though candidates can seek court intervention.

Also read Mississippi Senate Race Hinges on Ballot Counting as Scott Colom Aims for Historic Win

Mississippi officials review provisional ballots

In Hinds County, which includes Jackson, election commissioner Jermal Clark said officials were still reviewing affidavit provisional ballots cast by people whose eligibility could not be confirmed at polling sites, sometimes due to missing identification or registration record discrepancies. We are in the process of counting them for accuracy and checking to see if each individual lives in the precinct they say they live in, Clark told AFP.

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Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson posted on X on Friday that 11,202 affidavit ballots have been processed, with roughly 78 percent accepted. Just under 2,900 absentee ballots remain outstanding. The close contest has prompted both parties to deploy lawyers, with Republicans demanding officials preserve records related to the outstanding ballots in anticipation of possible legal challenges. Voters in Jackson said they were waiting anxiously for a result.

Colom victory would mark historic moment

Gregory Glass, a 47-year-old restaurant owner who is African American, said a Colom victory would be historic but called his feelings bittersweet. It should have happened sooner than that, especially in Mississippi, in a state that has so many African-Americans in it, he said. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than one-third of Mississippi's population is Black. The state has long been viewed as a bastion of Republican politics.

A Colom win would also put another staunchly Republican state in the Democrats' column for the Senate. Bakery manager Ebony Jones said she was excited about being part of something historic and viewed a possible Colom win as relief from years of bad news such as the COVID pandemic and the rise of artificial intelligence. Human resources manager Coretta Fraser said she was amazed at how communities and election workers were coming together to ensure every vote is cast.

Glass said the waiting was nerve-wracking. You want them to just call it, he said, making clear his preference for Colom. I am sure people on the other side do not necessarily want that. You want to wait till every single vote gets in, which it should be.

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Midterms deliver wins for Democrats nationwide

The midterms were a resounding win for Democrats, who seized control of both houses of Congress as voters nationwide delivered a stinging rebuke to Republican President Donald Trump. Colom, a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, met with owner Maati Jone Primm during a campaign stop at Marshall's Music and Book Store, recognized as the oldest Black-owned bookstore in the U.S., on Friday in Jackson.