Nepal's Political Earthquake: Youth Protests Oust Prime Minister, Usher in New Era

Youth-led protests in Nepal have led to the removal of the prime minister and the rise of a new political force, the Rastriya Swatantra Party, led by Balendra Shah. This event signals a significant shift in Nepali politics, raising both hopes for change and concerns about potential authoritarianism.

Kathmandu, Nepal – September 9, 2025, marked a dramatic shift in Nepal ’s political landscape as youth-led protests culminated in the ousting of the prime minister and the storming of the Singha Durbar office complex, the seat of government.

The protests signaled a widespread desire for change and national unity, fueled by a generation eager to reshape the nation’s future. The rise of Balendra Shah and his Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) represents a significant departure from Nepal’s traditional political forces. Shah’s campaign, characterized by energetic rallies and a savvy use of social media, resonated deeply with voters, particularly the younger demographic.

The RSP’s near-supermajority in parliament reflects a rejection of the established liberal and left-leaning parties that have dominated Nepali politics for decades. These older parties, while instrumental in bringing democracy to Nepal in 1990 and defending it against both Maoist insurgency and a royal coup, are now perceived as ineffective and out of touch. The new government, led by Prime Minister Shah, has outlined an ambitious agenda focused on constitutional reform and modernization through both technological and conventional means.

However, this agenda has also raised concerns about potential authoritarian tendencies. Critics, like computer scientist Dovan Rai, warn of a “soft Hindu fundamentalism” and “soft fascism” emerging under Shah’s leadership, drawing parallels to the political climate in neighboring India. The pervasive influence of social media and the rise of “post-literate” online discourse, characterized by memes, fake news, and AI-generated content, further complicate the situation.

The focus on creating viral content and the shift of public discourse to online platforms raise questions about the quality and integrity of political debate. The speed of change in Nepal is striking, particularly for those who have observed the country’s evolution over time. The current parliament boasts a median age of 45, a stark contrast to the older generation of politicians who previously held power. Despite the anxieties surrounding the new government, some observers remain cautiously optimistic.

Scholar-activist Sabin Ninglekhu points to the internal divisions within the RSP, suggesting that Shah’s faction is not monolithic and that other groups within the party, including anti-corruption activists and professionals, could potentially moderate his policies. However, the presence of ethically compromised figures like Rabi Lamichhane, currently facing fraud charges, and the reliance on celebrities and influencers raise concerns about the RSP’s long-term stability and commitment to good governance.

The events of September 9th, 2025, represent a pivotal moment in Nepal’s history, a moment of both hope and uncertainty as the nation navigates a new political era. The challenge for Nepal lies in harnessing the energy and aspirations of its youth while safeguarding its democratic values and preventing a slide towards authoritarianism. The country’s future will depend on its ability to balance the demands for change with the need for stability and inclusivity





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Nepal Politics Protests Balendra Shah Rastriya Swatantra Party Democracy Authoritarianism Social Media Constitutional Reform

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