Nenshi's Popularity Wanes as Smith Gains Ground in Alberta

Polling data reveals declining public impression of Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi, while Premier Danielle Smith enjoys increasing support. The article explores the reasons behind this shift and the implications for the upcoming provincial election.

Two years into his leadership of the Alberta New Democratic Party, Naheed Nenshi is facing a challenging landscape. Recent polling data indicates a decline in Albertans who express being very impressed with him, currently at 20 percent, compared to 27 percent shortly after he assumed the role.

This trails behind Premier Danielle Smith, who enjoys a 34 percent approval rating in the same regard. The shift in public perception suggests a struggle for Nenshi to define his role as provincial leader, a contrast to the initial enthusiasm surrounding his victory in the 2024 NDP leadership race. The data reveals a broader trend: Nenshi’s approval ratings are consistently lower than those of his predecessor, Rachel Notley, even during the latter stages of her premiership in 2018.

Furthermore, he lacks the strong demographic bases that Notley enjoyed, such as support from women and Edmonton residents. While Nenshi holds an advantage among Albertans with graduate degrees, this represents a small segment of the population. Critics suggest Nenshi is failing to effectively communicate his message, and some question whether he will alter his approach. Despite this, there appears to be a degree of stability within the NDP caucus, with no immediate signs of internal challenges to his leadership.

Despite the concerns, some within the NDP remain optimistic. They believe Nenshi is adapting to provincial politics and that the party will become more focused in the lead-up to the next election. There's a recognition that the current media environment demands a different approach to campaigning, moving away from traditional methods and focusing on effectively challenging the government on key issues.

Notably, 54 percent of those who intend to vote NDP express being very impressed with Nenshi, compared to 74 percent of UCP voters who feel the same way about Smith. This suggests a solid base of support within the party, and a potential avenue for growth as Nenshi continues to refine his message and strategy





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