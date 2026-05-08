Nelson, who played several times during high school and when he was with the University of North Dakota, feels the atmosphere at ItCenter was electric. With the addition of Dave Hakstol, his college coach, there were rumors that teams were interested in him at the trade deadline last season, including the Wild. However, the Avalanche eventually brought him in on March 6, 2025. He has a goal and an assist in the Avalanche's six-win playoff streak. He hopes to secure a victory for his hometown and many more fans in his support.

Nelson, known for winning the 2022 Men's Olympic Ice Hockey Gold Medal in the Milano Cortina Games , is counting on the support of his family and friends in their battle against the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul this weekend.

The swell of emotions in his hometown is significant, with some fans viewing him as playing for the enemy. He is optimistic, though, that his family and friends will be on his side, adding a triumphant moment to the town's reputation as 'Hockeytown USA'. With the addition of Dave Hakstol, his college coach from North Dakota, to the Wild's coaching staff, there were rumors of potential interest in Nelson.

However, he landed in Colorado and felt it was a good fit. Nelson sealed his future with the Avalanche with a three-year extension in June. He is focused on having a strong showing in the playoff series and hopes for a more significant hometown support if his team wins





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