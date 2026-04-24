Nelly Korda Takes Early Lead at The Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda fired a stunning 7-under 65 to lead after the first round of The Chevron Championship, the first major of the LPGA season. Patty Tavatanakit and Somi Lee are two shots back, while amateur Farah O'Keefe is also in contention.

Nelly Korda showcased exceptional putting skills to navigate early challenges and then dominated the back nine at Memorial Park, carding a 7-under 65. This performance marked her best start to a major championship in four years, securing a two-shot lead at The Chevron Championship .

Patty Tavatanakit, the 2021 champion when the tournament was known as the ANA Inspiration, delivered a bogey-free round of 67, placing her two strokes behind Korda. Somi Lee also finished with a 67, despite a bogey on her final hole, the par-3 ninth. Farah O'Keefe, a junior golfer from Texas, narrowly missed a par putt on her last hole, joining a group of players at 68.

Korda emphasized that it's only the first day of the four-round tournament, acknowledging the potential for significant changes in the standings. She highlighted her satisfaction with her position and her determination to continue improving throughout the competition. Korda's strong performance builds on a successful season, having consistently played in the final group of her previous four tournaments and securing a victory in the season opener.

She began her round on the 10th hole and gained momentum after making the turn on a rain-soaked course. She excelled on the par-5 holes, making birdie on all three, and demonstrated precision on the par-3s, notably with a 6-iron to 4 feet on the second and a 5-iron to 5 feet on the seventh.

Crucially, Korda maintained a bogey-free round in a major for the first time since the second round of the 2024 Women's British Open, particularly on the challenging front nine. She attributed her success to crucial saves for par, including a long putt on her first hole. Korda's ability to capitalize on par-5s, a hallmark of her major wins in 2021 and 2024, was also evident, despite some challenges with her drives.

Her exceptional shot-making on the par-3s, especially the second, where she landed her shot just inches from the hole, was a standout moment. Beyond Korda's impressive performance, Farah O'Keefe's debut at The Chevron Championship was noteworthy. She received an invitation only after the Augusta National Women's Amateur and quickly made an impact, chipping in for a birdie on the fourth hole to reach 5 under.

O'Keefe expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity, while also maintaining a composed approach, recognizing the remaining challenges. The Chevron Championship is being held at Memorial Park for the first time, following three years at Carlton Woods. The course, measuring just over 6,800 yards, was adjusted due to soft conditions caused by recent rainfall. A significant number of players, 37 in total, managed to break par.

However, Jeeno Thitikul, the top-ranked women's golfer, struggled with four bogeys in her final eight holes, finishing with a 74, nine shots behind Korda. Minjee Lee, the Women's PGA champion, also opened with a 74, facing an uphill battle in her pursuit of a fourth major title





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