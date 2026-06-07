Nelly Korda Shares US Women's Open Lead After Third Round 67, Charley Hull Within Striking Distance

World number one Nelly Korda and Sei-Young Kim share the lead at six under par after the third round of the US Women's Open, each posting strong rounds at Riviera Country Club. Korda, aiming for her first US Women's Open title in her twelfth attempt after a runner-up finish last year, rallied from a tough first round. Charley Hull fired the day's best score, a seven-birdie 65, and sits three shots back, embracing her chasing position. Jennifer Kupcho, the opening-round leader, is one shot off the lead alongside In-Gee Chun, setting up a tight final round in the season's second major.

World number one Nelly Korda carded a four-under-par 67 as she moved into a share of the lead after the third round of the US Women's Open, while England's Charley Hull put herself in contention with a stunning 65.

American Korda sank three of her five birdies on the final three holes at the Riviera Country Club in California to move to six under following a round which included one bogey. Sei-Young Kim posted a 68, which included five birdies and two bogeys, as the South Korean joined Korda at the top of the standings. Hull shot the best round on Saturday with seven birdies and one bogey in her 65 and is now three off the lead.

"I kind of like chasing," Hull said. "I just find it more fun and I can then be free and then just play golf how I want to play golf. " The US Women's Open is the second of five majors on the women's tour, with Korda having won the first with-she is aiming to win the US Women's Open for the first time in her 12th attempt after finishing as joint runner-up in 2025.

"I think last year I really, really wanted it, and the more you want it sometimes, the more you stiffen up and you get a little bit more nervous," said Korda, who has recovered from a first-round 73 with two rounds of 67. "I play my best golf when I'm happy, free Nelly, and I'm kind of joking around out there. So that's kind of the attitude that I'm going to have tomorrow.

" First-round leader Jennifer Kupcho is a shot off the lead on five under, along with In-Gee Chun, after they both hit 69s in their third rounds. "I can't control what anyone else is doing, so I'm just going to go out there and do my best and see how that matches up with them," said American Kupcho





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Nelly Korda US Women's Open Charley Hull Sei-Young Kim Riviera Country Club Major Championship Golf Tournament

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