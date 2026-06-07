Nelly Korda's Mental Shift Powers Her to U.S. Women's Open Lead

World No. 1 Nelly Korda has adopted a positive mindset, using affirmations and focusing on playing freely, which has transformed her game. After a slow start, she shot two consecutive 67s at the U.S. Women's Open to tie for the lead with Sei Young Kim, positioning herself to chase her first U.S. Open title amidst a crowded leaderboard of major champions.

Nelly Korda , the World No. 1 , has transformed her approach to the game after a winless season last year. Instead of focusing on the inevitable mistakes inherent in golf, she has consciously adopted a more positive and free-spirited mindset.

This mental shift, which includes writing weekly affirmations on Post-it Notes and sticking them on her bathroom mirror, has yielded spectacular results throughout the current season and is now proving pivotal at the U.S. Women's Open. After a challenging opening round at Riviera Country Club, Korda responded with two outstanding consecutive rounds, positioning herself as a strong contender for the title she desires most.

She shot a second successive four-under 67 on Saturday, finishing with three consecutive birdies to join Sei Young Kim at the top of the leaderboard at six-under 207.

"It's always amazing to be in this position," Korda remarked. "That's what we work so hard for, to be in this spot. So whatever happens, I'm going to give it my all and see what the outcome is.

" As a three-time major champion following her victory at The Chevron Championship in April, Korda is now poised to capture her second consecutive major and her first U.S. Open championship. However, the competition is fierce, with seven players within two shots of the lead, including first-round leader Jennifer Kupcho and 2015 champion In Gee Chun, both at five under, as well as second-round co-leader Ruoning Yin, Gaby Lopez, and Nasa Hataoka at four under.

Korda's recent performance is a highlight in a year already marked by three wins, three runner-up finishes, and sustained world number one status. Her early struggle in this tournament, where she was seven shots off after an opening 73, was addressed with a grip adjustment suggested by her sister, six-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda. This technical tweak helped Korda post the lowest score on Friday and continue her steady climb.

In Saturday's round, she demonstrated her skill with a chip-in birdie from the fringe on the third hole and a crucial 18-foot putt on the sixth. She finished strongly by reaching the par-five 17th in two and securing a four-foot birdie on the 18th. Notably, these are her first consecutive rounds in the 60s at a U.S. Women's Open.

Korda credits her mental improvement, developed with input from her parents, a sports psychologist, and her fiancé, for her readiness to execute on Sunday.

"So there has been a bunch of work that I've done with other people, but I would say the person that makes the biggest change is myself," she said. The leaderboard remained tightly packed on a sunny Saturday, drawing the week's largest crowd to the historic Riviera club. Kim, a 13-time LPGA winner, maintained her steady pace with a 68, staying level with Korda.

"I tried to keep my patience and just waited for a chance," Kim explained. "When the chances came to me, I just made it. " Southern California native Alison Lee, who would be only the fourth mother to win the U.S. Open, briefly contended but finished at three under after three late bogeys.

Ruoning Yin made history by becoming the first golfer to record seven consecutive rounds of even par or better at a U.S. Open, despite three bogeys on the front nine. England's Charley Hull carded the day's low score of 65, moving within three shots of the lead and adding another name to the tightly bunched group of major champions all in contention on this moving day at the U.S. Women's Open





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Nelly Korda U.S. Women's Open Golf Sei Young Kim Mental Game Major Championship Riviera Country Club LPGA World No. 1

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