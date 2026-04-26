Nelly Korda Dominates Chevron Championship, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking in Women’s Golf

Nelly Korda secured her third major championship with a commanding five-shot victory at The Chevron Championship, reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking. Her wire-to-wire performance, marked by consistency and mental resilience, solidified her status as the top player in women’s golf. Korda’s celebration included a traditional pool jump, and her season-long dominance highlights her unmatched skill and determination.

Nelly Korda secured a dominant victory at The Chevron Championship , reclaiming her position as the world’s No. 1 women’s golf er with a commanding performance in Houston.

Starting the final round with a five-shot lead, Korda maintained her dominance throughout the day, never allowing her competitors to close within four strokes. Her final round of two-under 70 sealed a five-shot win, marking her third major championship and 17th LPGA Tour victory. At 27, Korda’s triumph propelled her back to the top of the world rankings for the first time since August, solidifying her status as one of the most formidable players in women’s golf.

Korda’s wire-to-wire victory was a testament to her consistency and mental fortitude. She took the lead on the first day with a birdie on her 16th hole and never relinquished it, becoming only the third player in the last 50 years to win an LPGA major while leading after each round. Despite a few minor stumbles, including three-putt bogeys, Korda’s precision and composure ensured her victory.

Her celebration—a cannonball into the pool beside the 18th green—was a nod to the tournament’s tradition, dating back to 1988 when winners jumped into Poppie’s Pond. Korda’s performance this season has been nothing short of remarkable. She has played in the final group in all five tournaments she has entered, winning two, finishing runner-up in three others, and showcasing her dominance in the sport.

Her ability to maintain focus and resilience, even when missing short putts, underscores her mental strength and determination. She humorously noted that her victory was a message to young golfers: mistakes happen, but mental toughness is key to success. Ruoning Yin and Patty Tavatanakit finished tied for second, but neither could mount a serious challenge to Korda’s lead. Yin’s 56-hole bogey-free streak ended on the 17th, while Tavatanakit’s brief surge was halted by a bogey on the eighth.

Korda’s $1.35 million prize not only cements her financial success but also reaffirms her position as the best in women’s golf. The tournament, held at Memorial Park for the first time, showcased Korda’s ability to adapt and excel on a challenging course redesigned for the Houston Open. With this victory, Korda is poised for another stellar season, continuing her legacy as one of the sport’s greatest players





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