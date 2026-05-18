Neil Sasakamoose, the grandson of Chief Thunderstick, a renowned Indigenous leader, expressed his pride in the tournament's impact on First Nations teams. The tournament has been a significant platform for showcasing Indigenous talent and fostering unity among Indigenous communities.

Neil Sasakamoose says his dad would be proud of the impact his namesake 'Chief Thunderstick' tournament has had on First Nations teams across the country.

U.S. pausing long-standing military board with Canada. Stay Free Alberta files appeal of Court of King’s Bench decision striking down separation petition. Fire burns down gold-rush era hotel in the Yukon. This school board is cutting outdoor education programs.

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