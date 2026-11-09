Neffy epinephrine nasal spray available in Canada without prescription

ALK Canada says its needle-free epinephrine nasal spray neffy is now a Schedule II product, making it available without a prescription across Canada for people at risk of anaphylaxis.

Canadians with severe allergies can now buy a needle-free epinephrine spray without a prescription anywhere in Canada. ALK-Abelló Pharmaceuticals Inc. Canada, known as ALK Canada, announced on Monday that its epinephrine nasal spray, sold under the name neffy, is now classified as a Schedule II product.

That classification means the product is available without a prescription across the country. The announcement was published on November 09, 2026 at 11:14 a.m. EST. Photos of neffy spray boxes were shown at the Innisfil Fire Department on Thursday, August 6, 2026. The images were credited to CTV News Barrie.

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ALK Canada said access to epinephrine is critical for the estimated 2.5 million Canadians affected by severe allergies that put them at risk of anaphylaxis. The company issued the statement in a press release announcing the new availability. Experts have called the treatment game-changing because it delivers epinephrine without the use of a needle. For years, Canadians at risk of anaphylaxis from allergies to foods such as peanuts or shellfish have relied on single-use injectable devices.

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Needle Free Epinephrine Spray Approved

Those devices are commonly known by the brand name EpiPen and must be jabbed into the thigh. Health Canada approved neffy for use earlier this year. After that approval, one pediatric allergist told CTV News the treatment is huge news for Canadians with severe allergies and their caregivers. Dr. Mariam Hanna said the device is easy to administer and almost challenging to get wrong.

She said it gives people the ability to have a life-saving device available on them. She also said carrying a needle-based epinephrine product, or having that as the only route of delivery, causes barriers for people who do not like needles, do not want to use a needle, or do not want to carry the size that is required.

The drug's new classification means it is now available prescription-free across the country, including in provinces and territories where a prescription had previously been required. Even so, it must still be kept behind the counter at licensed pharmacies. The treatment is authorized for use in adults and children with a body weight of at least 30 kilograms, or 66 pounds.

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Access For Severe Allergy Sufferers

ALK Canada said it is authorized for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis to insect stings or bites, foods, medicines and other allergens. It is also authorized to treat anaphylaxis caused by exercise or in instances where the cause is unknown, according to the company. ALK Canada general manager Andrew Desbarats said making neffy available without a prescription across Canada is an important step.

He said it gives people at risk of anaphylaxis, and their caregivers, another way to carry and use epinephrine, the first-line emergency treatment for severe allergic reactions. He added that the company hopes the change helps make it easier for Canadians to obtain and carry emergency treatment and to act quickly when these reactions occur.