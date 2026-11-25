Transport Canada approved 6,989 security clearances for airport workers with criminal records over five years, while denying 276 and revoking 71, according to W5 data. The disclosure comes as the transport minister plans to tighten airport security laws amid bag tag switching cases.

Transport Canada approved 6,989 security clearance s for airport workers with criminal records over the past five years, according to data obtained by W5 through a freedom-of-information request.

The figure was reported on November 25, 2026, and covers clearances granted since 2021. Workers with criminal records made up almost four per cent of all security clearances approved in that period. Only 276 clearances were denied and another 71 were revoked during the same five-year period. The data does not show which criminal offences the employees committed because Transport Canada does not track that information.

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Transport Canada also said the number of applications rejected for individuals with known or suspected involvement in organized crime was not available. Each application is reviewed on its own merits to assess any potential risk to transportation security, Transport Canada said in the released data. The presence of adverse information alone does not automatically indicate a risk to transportation security, which is why every application receives a full and careful assessment of all available information, the agency said.

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Bag Tag Switching Scheme Exposed

The disclosure comes after W5 identified more than two dozen cases of Canadians caught up in bag tag switching, almost all of them flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport. In that scheme, a corrupt airport employee takes a luggage tag off an unsuspecting passenger's bag and attaches it to a suitcase filled with drugs headed to that traveller's destination.

An accomplice at the other end waits to pick it up, but if security intercepts the bag, the innocent passenger is left to face the consequences. Transport Canada has said it is unable to properly screen potential airport employees because the current system focuses on filtering out people who could put planes in danger. The agency said that focus limits our ability to consider links to organized crime or patterns of suspicious activity.

Transport Minister Plans Security Tightening

Canada's transport minister said he plans to tighten airport security laws in response to W5's reporting, including more restrictions on security clearances. W5 previously reported that about 7,500 airport employees were approved for security clearances even though adverse information was flagged on their files. Transport Canada did not say by press time whether the nearly 7,000 employees with criminal records were part of that 7,500 figure.

The agency also did not say how many employees with criminal records worked at specific airports. Reporting is kept at an aggregate level to help protect sensitive security information and avoid creating misleading impressions about security at specific airports, Transport Canada said in the data release. W5 asked Transport Canada to clarify that statement, but the agency did not do so by press time.

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Security Pass Holders Move Between Airports

Transport Canada added that security pass holders move between airports and airlines, which affects the reliability of any airport-level breakdowns. It also said there are so few workers at some airports that sharing specific numbers could increase the risk of identifying individuals. Anyone with information about corruption at Canadian airports can contact avery.haines@bellmedia.ca and jack.hauen@bellmedia.ca, or jackhauen.33 on Signal.