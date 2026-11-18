More than 285,000 people have signed a petition calling for the removal of U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, accusing him of undermining Canada-U.S. relations and making statements inconsistent with diplomatic protocol. Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May can now present the petition to the House of Commons.

More than 285,000 people have signed a petition calling on the federal government to remove U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra from office, bringing the total close to 300,000 signatures.

The petition closed to new signatures on Wednesday. Most of those who signed live in Ontario or British Columbia. The petition accuses Hoekstra of making public statements that have undermined Canadian and U.S. relations. It says he described the 2025 Canadian federal election campaign as anti-American.

Also read Petition Calls for Removal of U.S. Ambassador to Canada

Hoekstra criticized for diplomatic conduct

Months after that federal election, Hoekstra said he was frustrated with the elbows up rhetoric used during the campaign. The petition also says Hoekstra accused Canada of interfering in U.S. domestic politics while making repeated statements on Canadian politics that were inconsistent with diplomatic protocol. During an interview on The Really Big Show podcast in October, Hoekstra said political ads run by the province of Ontario last year could be interpreted as political interference.

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U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra has made several comments supporting U.S. President Donald Trump's position that Canada should become the 51st state. His statements have drawn widespread criticism in Canada. Now that the petition has received more than the mandatory 500 signatures it needed to proceed, former Green Party leader Elizabeth May can present it to the House of Commons. Once the petition is presented to the House, the government has 45 calendar days to respond.

Speaking to The Canadian Press, May said she regularly brings forward petitions from her constituents. The petition closes to new signatures on Wednesday. The petition's organizers say Hoekstra's conduct is inconsistent with his diplomatic role. The document specifically cites his remarks on Canadian domestic politics and his claim that Canada interfered in U.S. affairs.

Petition signatures nearing 300,000

Nearly 300,000 people have now signed the petition, according to the latest count. The total exceeds 285,000 and continues to grow as the deadline approaches. Most signatures come from Ontario and British Columbia. The petition was published on November 18, 2026, with an initial posting time of 1:37 p.m. EST and an update at 3:03 p.m. EST.

It has been covered by multiple Canadian news outlets, including The Canadian Press, with files from Lyndsay Armstrong in Halifax, and Catherine Morrison and Nick Murray in Ottawa. Hoekstra's comments about the 51st state and his criticism of the 2025 election campaign have made him a polarizing figure in Canada. The petition reflects growing public demand for his removal from the ambassadorial post. Elizabeth May, who represents constituents who started the petition, is expected to present it when Parliament resumes.

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Government faces 45-day response deadline

The government will then have 45 days to provide a formal response to the petition's call for Hoekstra's removal. The petition remains open for signatures until Wednesday. At the current pace, the total could surpass 300,000 before it closes. The mandatory 500-signature threshold has already been far exceeded, ensuring that the petition can proceed to the House of Commons.