Nearly 200 former Canadian diplomats call for sanctions on Israel over human rights abuses

Nearly 200 former Canadian diplomats have written to the federal government urging it to impose 'robust' sanctions on Israel. The letter cites deteriorating conditions in Palestinian territories and Lebanon and Israel's restrictions on aid to Gaza, as well as increasing violence by settlers in the West Bank. The diplomats argue that without robust international sanctions, Israel will persist in disregarding international law and human rights. They want the government to review Canada's trade agreement with Israel and issue a notice suspending a strategic partnership agreement if conditions don't improve.

Nearly 200 former Canadian diplomats are urging the federal government to sanction Israel over acts such as aid restrictions on Gaza , increasing violence by settlers in the West Bank , and deteriorating conditions in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon .

The former diplomats argue that without robust international sanctions, the Israeli government will persist in disregarding international law and human rights. They also call on Canada to provide unequivocal support for actions taken by the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice against allegations of war crimes and genocidal acts in the region.

The letter comes as relations between Canada and Israel have been strained, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney since he took office more than a year ago





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Canadian Diplomats Israel Sanctions Human Rights Abuses Palestinian Territories Lebanon Gaza Settlers West Bank Canada Israel Prime Minister Canada-Israel Relations Former Diplomats Mark Carney Prime Minister Mark Carney Anita Anand Foreign Affairs Minister Israeli Embassy In Ottawa Israel Foreign Minister

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