Nearly 2,200 Migrants Reach Canary Islands in Two Days as Spain Declares Migration Emergency

Spain's maritime rescue service says nearly 2,200 migrants reached the Canary Islands by boat in two days, with 1,324 rescued from 14 dinghies, mostly arriving at El Hierro. Spain declared a migration emergency on the islands following weeks of rising arrivals.

Nearly 2,200 migrants have reached Spain's Canary Islands by boat over the past two days, Spain's maritime rescue service said on Sunday. The archipelago off northwest Africa is a major entry point for migrants, mainly from West Africa, attempting the dangerous Atlantic crossing in makeshift boats.

Record Migrant Arrivals Hit Canary Islands

The rescue service said it had assisted 1,324 people aboard 14 dinghies. Most of those rescued reached El Hierro, an island with a population of 12,000. That figure approached the route's daily rescue record of 1,461 people, set on Nov. 7, 2020. The arrivals add to pressure on the islands, which have seen a sustained rise in boat crossings in recent weeks.

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More than 13,000 of the just over 28,000 people who arrived in Spain by sea between January and the end of October landed in the Canary Islands, according to the Interior Ministry. Spain declared a migration emergency on the islands on Tuesday following a rise in arrivals in recent weeks, particularly from sub-Saharan Africa. The country is due to hold an early general election in two weeks.

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Red Cross staff meet migrants at the port, providing dry clothes, food and water and registering their arrival. Dácil León, the organization's emergency coordinator in Tenerife, described the reception work to public broadcaster RTVE. The Atlantic crossing between West Africa and the Canary Islands is one of the world's deadliest migration routes. Although the islands lie about 65 miles (105 kilometers) from the nearest African coast, many migrants take longer routes to evade security forces.

Deadly Atlantic Migration Route Risks

Those journeys can last days or weeks, with most boats departing from Mauritania. Migrant deaths along the Atlantic route from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands reached a record high in September 2021 with 379 lives lost, the International Organization for Migration said. Those deaths account for nearly half the total number of casualties for all of 2021, 735 adults and 50 children, according to the United Nations agency's Missing Migrants Project.

In July, tens of thousands of people crossed from Morocco into Spain's North African territory of Ceuta in just two days, causing chaos and reigniting debate over immigration in Europe and beyond. More than 140 people died making the journey. Most of those who crossed left within days, but up to 15,000 remained. The latest arrivals underscore the challenge facing Spanish authorities as they manage both rescue operations and reception services on the islands.

Political Urgency Behind Spain Emergency Declaration

The emergency declaration allows additional resources to be directed to the archipelago. The crossings also come amid broader political debate over immigration in Spain and across Europe. The early general election is scheduled to take place in two weeks. The maritime rescue service continues to monitor the waters between West Africa and the Canary Islands, where boats frequently depart from Mauritania and other points along the coast.

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The International Organization for Migration has documented the rising death toll on the route, with the Missing Migrants Project tracking adults and children who perish during the journey. Spain's Interior Ministry figures show that the Canary Islands remain the primary destination for sea-borne arrivals, accounting for nearly half of all migrants reaching the country by sea this year.