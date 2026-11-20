More than 140 passengers and crew on the Caribbean Princess cruise ship reported gastrointestinal illness during a 12-night voyage that departed Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 11. The cause remains unknown as the CDC and Princess Cruises investigate.

More than 140 passengers and crew on board a Princess Cruises ship have reported becoming sick with a mystery gastrointestinal illness, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Caribbean Princess Passengers Report Illness

The Caribbean Princess departed Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 11 on a 12-night journey. The outbreak was reported days later on Nov. 15. At least 134 of 2,936 passengers and 14 of the 1,132 crew members have reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC. This photo from April 3, 2004 shows the Caribbean Princess on its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

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(AP Photo/Princess Cruises, Andy Newman) The Caribbean Princess departed Fort Lauderdale on a round-trip, 12-day Panama Canal trip that is expected to return on Nov. 23. In response to the outbreak, Princess Cruises and the crew on board the ship said there have been increased cleaning and disinfection efforts according to their outbreak and response plan.

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In addition, passengers and crew who are sick have been isolated. Norovirus is often the cause of gastrointestinal illness outbreaks on cruise ships, but we don't always know the cause of the outbreak when we begin an investigation, the CDC said on its website. Finding the agent that caused an outbreak can take time. So far, the cause of the illness is unknown.

Princess Cruises Implements Enhanced Sanitation

Princess Cruises can confirm that a limited number of guests aboard Caribbean Princess have reported mild gastrointestinal illness, the cruise line said in a statement to CBS News Miami. Our crew responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship, including comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures. The statement says that while most guests remain unaffected by the illness, it is continuing to monitor the situation.

According to the CDC, cases of illnesses that have been reported are totals for the entire voyage. It does not mean all people are sick at the same time, such as when they arrive or leave a port or ship, the CDC continued. The CDC continues to investigate the cause of the outbreak. Princess Cruises said it is monitoring the situation and maintaining enhanced sanitation protocols on board.

The ship is scheduled to return to Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 23.