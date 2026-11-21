Environment Canada has issued a yellow fog advisory for Toronto and most of the Golden Horseshoe, warning of dense fog and hazardous travel conditions. The fog is expected to dissipate late Sunday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow fog advisory for Toronto and most of the Golden Horseshoe, warning that dense fog has redeveloped near Lake Ontario.

The advisory cautions that travel will likely be hazardous in some locations, with visibility suddenly reduced at times. The weather agency says conditions could include areas of near-zero visibility and advises drivers to allow extra time to reach their destinations. The fog is expected to dissipate late Sunday morning. This is the second fog advisory issued on Saturday.

Also read Environment Canada lifts yellow fog advisory for Greater Toronto Area

Santa Claus Parade Weather Forecast

Dense fog also blanketed Toronto and parts of the Greater Toronto Area earlier this morning, prompting the initial advisory. For those attending the 122nd Original Santa Claus Parade in downtown Toronto on Sunday, conditions will be mainly sunny with a high of 14 C. Environment Canada says there is a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight.

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The start of the work week will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a daytime high of 8 C. Environment Canada says there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Monday night. Environment Canada advises that visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times and that people should be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. The agency recommends allowing extra time to reach your destination.

The advisory covers Toronto and most of the Golden Horseshoe region. Residents are encouraged to monitor updates from Environment Canada as conditions can change rapidly. Environment Canada says the fog is expected to dissipate late Sunday morning. Until then, drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility.

Redeveloped Fog Near Lake Ontario

The fog advisory follows a morning of dense fog that blanketed Toronto and parts of the GTA. The second advisory was issued as dense fog redeveloped near Lake Ontario. Environment Canada says travel will likely be hazardous in some locations. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times.

Be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility and allow extra time to reach your destination. For the Santa Claus Parade on Sunday, it will be mainly sunny with a high of 14 C. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. The work week starts with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 8 C. Monday night carries a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

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Environment Canada Monitoring Updates

Environment Canada continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as needed. Residents in affected areas should stay informed about changing weather conditions.