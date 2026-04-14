NDP to Push for Ban on Surveillance Pricing, Targets Corporate Profits

The New Democratic Party (NDP) is set to introduce a motion calling on the Canadian government to ban surveillance pricing, a practice where companies use personal data to inflate prices. Led by Avi Lewis, the NDP also plans to advocate for higher taxes on 'windfall' profits of energy companies amid rising oil prices. A recent poll shows significant public support for banning surveillance pricing.

NDP Leader Avi Lewis , holding a press conference with his party on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 13, 2026, announced the party's intention to introduce a motion on Wednesday. The motion will call upon the government to prohibit a practice known as surveillance pricing , which the New Democrats contend is detrimental to consumers. This practice involves companies leveraging a customer's personal data, such as search history and time spent on web pages, to inflate prices both in physical stores and online. Lewis highlighted potential scenarios, like a parent searching for medicine for a sick child being charged a higher price based on their internet search history. He emphasized the unfairness of this, stating that two individuals could potentially pay different prices for the same product in the same location on the same day. Lewis denounced this practice as unfair, a rip-off, and “downright creepy,” asserting that it's time to end it. Furthermore, Lewis warned of the influence of big tech and big data in amplifying price gouging and stressed the importance of preventing a dystopian retail environment where every individual becomes a targeted market. The NDP aims to see this initiative implemented at the federal level, noting that Ottawa possesses mechanisms that provinces do not have access to.

A recent poll conducted by Abacus Data indicates that a majority of Canadians, 52%, support a ban on surveillance pricing, while 31% believe it should be permitted but strictly regulated. Lewis expressed confidence that the NDP can garner the government's support, particularly given the Liberals' anticipated majority government status by the time the motion is put to a vote. He asserted that in the current cost-of-living crisis, the government must take action and regulate the forces that influence online shopping behavior and consumer choices. He believes that the government must address these issues and that using these behaviors to determine prices is absolutely unacceptable.

The NDP is employing a range of strategies to promote their message, given the Liberals' near-majority status and the upcoming byelections that could potentially alter the balance of power. The party's message encompasses several key policy priorities. One focus is advocating for increased corporate taxes on the anticipated “windfall” profits of energy companies. This push is fueled by the expectation that the war in Iran and potential blockades at the Strait of Hormuz will cause oil prices to increase. Lewis predicted that Canadian oil companies would generate tens of billions in additional revenue while consumers face higher prices at the pump. He advocated for windfall profit taxes on corporations poised to profit from the crisis, alongside consumer protections such as price caps, reiterating measures previously championed by the party. The party’s strategy recognizes the economic landscape’s volatility and the necessity of immediate actions. The NDP is focused on protecting consumers from exploitation and safeguarding the economic interests of Canadian citizens. These actions are very important.

The NDP's plan involves a multi-pronged approach designed to address both immediate economic concerns and long-term systemic issues. The party aims to use this time to address consumer protection and anti-gouging measures. The party is very focused on consumer protection. By focusing on both surveillance pricing and windfall profit taxes, the NDP seeks to tackle the root causes of economic hardship. Lewis's strategy highlights the importance of proactive government intervention to shield consumers from unfair business practices and economic vulnerabilities. The party's emphasis on regulating big tech and big data indicates a broader effort to mitigate the influence of powerful corporations and ensure a level playing field for consumers. This also represents an effort to show that they are ready to govern. The NDP is positioning itself as a champion for the people and is ready to make the moves necessary to help them





CHEK_News / 🏆 59. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NDP Surveillance Pricing Consumer Protection Corporate Taxes Avi Lewis Price Gouging Cost Of Living Big Tech Windfall Profits

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NDP pushing for ban on AI surveillance pricing as Lewis makes Parliament Hill debutThe NDP is expected to introduce a motion Wednesday calling on the government to ban a practice known as surveillance pricing that New Democrats say is unfair to consumers.

Read more »

NDP pushing for ban on AI surveillance pricing as Lewis makes Parliament Hill debutOTTAWA — The NDP is expected to introduce a motion Wednesday calling on the government to ban a practice known as surveillance pricing that New Democrats say is unfair to consumers.

Read more »

Avi Lewis Unveils NDP Motion, Addresses Party Strategy and Criticizes LiberalsNDP Leader Avi Lewis held a press conference on Parliament Hill to announce a motion on surveillance pricing, address concerns about the Liberal government, and outline his strategy for rebuilding the party after a disappointing election. Lewis emphasized his commitment to the current caucus members and indicated key policy initiatives.

Read more »

NDP pushing for ban on AI surveillance pricing as Lewis makes Parliament Hill debutNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Canadian Political Landscape Shifts: Byelections, NDP Concerns, and Economic DisparitiesAnalysis of potential outcomes of upcoming byelections, highlighting the impact on both the Liberal and Conservative parties. Coverage also includes concerns raised by the NDP leader regarding floor crossings and the growing wealth and income gaps reported by Statistics Canada. Further, it covers a variety of news items including Parks Canada reservations, a children's game championship, a death investigation, a transition for Transit Windsor, and a collection of other news items like a world champion boxer fined for careless driving, tourism taxes, and NASA spacecraft mechanics.

Read more »

B.C.’s NDP government nixes plan for DRIPA confidence vote, delays billSkeena Valley News

Read more »