NCAA Opposes Injunction That Would Let Gambler Quarterback Play for Texas Tech

The NCAA argues that allowing quarterback Brendan Sorsby to compete despite betting on his own team would set a precedent that endangers the integrity of college sports and encourages gambling among vulnerable athletes.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association ( NCAA ) has warned that a federal court order allowing quarterback Brendan Sorsby to play for Texas Tech this season would force it to become the first major American sports league to permit an athlete who has bet on his own team to continue competing.

In a detailed brief filed late on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, the NCAA outlined its opposition to Sorsby's request for an injunction, revealed new information about law‑enforcement involvement, and described the size and scope of the quarterback's alleged wagering activities throughout his college career. Sorsby, who was diagnosed with gambling and anxiety disorders during a 35‑day inpatient stay at a specialized rehabilitation center in Arizona, is accused of placing thousands of bets while a student‑athlete at Indiana University, the University of Cincinnati and Texas Tech University.

His attorneys argue that his compulsive betting was a direct manifestation of his mental‑health condition and that the NCAA should treat the violations as a symptom of illness rather than as a disciplinary infraction. The brief notes that Sorsby placed at least 2,900 wagers amounting to more than $30,000 while a scout‑team and backup quarterback at Indiana between June 2022 and December 2023.

Among those bets were 40 wagers on Indiana games, none of which involved him directly or gave him a realistic opportunity to influence the outcome. The NCAA also alleges that Sorsby made parlay bets involving Indiana basketball contests that favoured players on the opposing teams, a clear violation of the association's prohibition on student‑athlete gambling.

Under current NCAA rules, any athlete who bets on a sport that is sanctioned by the organization - whether at the collegiate or professional level - faces permanent ineligibility, especially if the bets involve their own team or a team from their school in another sport. The NCAA states that it has found no evidence that Sorsby attempted to manipulate his performance or that he used insider information to place the wagers.

Nonetheless, the association argues that granting an injunction would set a dangerous precedent, "effectively sanctioning sports gambling by the most vulnerable student‑athletes" and encouraging others to seek court relief to evade disciplinary action. The brief also counters Texas Tech's claim that the NCAA deliberately delayed its investigation, pointing out that the association learned of the betting activities on March 11 after an online sportsbook reported the matter to law‑enforcement.

The NCAA promptly notified Texas Tech on April 14, requested phone and betting records, and sought an interview with Sorsby to assess any integrity concerns. Sorsby's legal team has asked the court to view his infractions through the lens of his diagnosed mental‑health disorders, emphasizing that his high betting volume stemmed from compulsive behaviour linked to anxiety.

They contend that the NCAA's stance penalises a player for seeking treatment and that a compassionate approach would allow him to continue his career elsewhere, perhaps as a transfer candidate or a supplemental‑draft prospect for the NFL. The NCAA, however, maintains that its primary responsibility is to safeguard the integrity of collegiate sports and protect student‑athletes from predatory gambling platforms. It warned that any court‑ordered exemption could have "broad‑ranging and destabilising ramifications" for the broader collegiate athletics landscape.

The organization concluded that while it commends Sorsby for entering treatment, the appropriate response is to uphold the existing eligibility rules and deny the injunction, thereby preserving the league's zero‑tolerance policy on gambling violations





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NCAA Brendan Sorsby College Gambling Student‑Athlete Eligibility Sports Integrity

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