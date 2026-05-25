NBC Reporter's Calm Reaction to Gunfire Near White House Goes Viral

A NBC reporter's calm reaction to gunfire near the White House has sparked memes online, with some comparing her survival instincts to those of a potato or a baby squirrel.

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Please check your inbox and click the link to activate your accountJoin our newsletter for the best contentWe value your inbox – it’s 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. We value your inbox – it’s free and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. When loud bangs echoed near the White House over the weekend, most people ducked and scrambled for safety.

But one NBC reporter Julie Tsirkin’s calm reaction to gunfire near the White House went viral, sparking memes online. A 21-year-old man named Nasire Best opened fire at a White House security checkpoint and was struck by Secret Service officers. Survival instincts of a tree, one commented on her reaction.

The White House lawn turned tense on Saturday evening when a man pulled out a revolver from his messenger bag and fired multiple times at the White House security checkpoint before Secret Service officers immediately returned fire and struck him. Julie Tsirkin’s calm reaction to gunfire near the White House went viral, sparking memes online. A 21-year-old man named Nasire Best opened fire at a White House security checkpoint and was struck by Secret Service officers.

After her reaction was given the meme treatment, Julie was an absolute sport and wrote on Instagram, I’m glad I could take one for the team. The reporter also addressed how this was the second firearm-related incident she had witnessed while on duty in the last four weeks. Caught on video: Gunshots heard near the White House while Nightly News reporter was about to tape for the show.

Twice in one month I found myself face to face with a USSS agent yelling at me to get to safety, guns drawn, I find myself thankful, again, that I could run to safety when so many run to danger. After bullets were fired at the checkpoint on Saturday, the 21-year-old suspect Nasire Best was struck in the gunfire and lost his life in the hospital.

The suspect from Maryland was known to both the Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department prior to Saturday’s incident. He had a documented history of mental health conditions and attempted to gain entry to the White House in July 2025, claiming he was Jesus Christ and telling officers he wanted to get arrested. Nasire Best, who once told officers he was Jesus Christ, was struck in the gunfire and taken to the hospital





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NBC Reporter Gunfire Near White House Calm Reaction Memes Survival Instincts Comparison Memes

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