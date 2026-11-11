NBC Corrects Claim Rep.-elect Marty Jackley Outperformed Trump in South Dakota

NBC anchor Brian Enten refutes a claim that Republican Rep.-elect Marty Jackley beat Donald Trump in South Dakota's 1st District, clarifying that no GOP district has outperformed Trump's 2024 vote totals.

During a live interview on Tuesday, NBC anchor Brian Enten countered a claim that Republican Rep.-elect Marty Jackley of South Dakota's 1st District had outperformed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Enten explained that the graphic presented was misleading and that no Republican candidate in any district achieved stronger numbers than Trump's 2024 vote totals.

Clarifying the Voting Data

Enten displayed a chart that compared the votes received by Jackley and Democratic challenger Nikki Gronli in the South Dakota race. The chart indicated that Jackley had surpassed Gronli by roughly 85,000 votes, which was misinterpreted as proof of outperforming Trump.

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The broadcaster clarified that while Jackley did lead his opponent in the district, the comparison to Trump's statewide performance was inaccurate. Trump's total in South Dakota was far higher, making it impossible for any single district incumbent to surpass his numbers.

Rebutting the Outperformance Claim

Enten stated that, "there is not a single district represented by a Republican in which they are actually outperforming Donald Trump's performance from two years ago." The comment was made to correct misinformation circulating on social media and conspiracy reports that suggested a shift in GOP strength.

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He also pointed out that the graphic presented to the audience misrepresented the context of the data, omitting the broader state totals and the overall turnout differences.

Implications for GOP Messaging

The correction highlights the importance of accurate reporting in political coverage. Misleading comparisons can distort public perception of candidate performance and voter support for the Republican Party.

As the 2024 election cycle unfolds, accurate data presentation will remain critical for maintaining public trust in electoral reporting and for understanding the true dynamics of voter behavior across districts.