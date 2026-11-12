NBA Trade Deadline Preview: Spurs and Thunder Weigh Moves Before Feb. 11

Ahead of the Feb. 11 NBA trade deadline, the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder weigh roster needs, injuries and salary limits.

With the 2026-27 NBA regular season underway, the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 11 is approaching, and contenders are already weighing whether they need to add talent over the next three months. Our NBA insiders examined 10 playoff contenders, ranked by ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) as of Tuesday, Nov. 10, to identify what each team lacks and how its trade options are shaped.

Injuries have been a major storyline early in the season. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves have both lost major cornerstones for an extended period, raising questions about whether these Western Conference contenders must add players or can survive until the postseason without their stars. The defending champion New York Knicks also face pressure after a shaky start, with doubts about whether they should make roster moves to pursue another Finals run.

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San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder Face Different Needs

The San Antonio Spurs have one of the most complete rosters in the league, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are dealing with multiple injuries to rotation players. The Spurs' main concern is depth, while the Thunder's trade plans depend on when, or whether, their injured players can return.

San Antonio is winning even without games from Tobias Harris, its big offseason acquisition. Still, the Spurs could use more reliable depth on the bench. If one of their three guards gets hurt, the backup options currently include Jordan McLaughlin, a situation that caused problems in the playoffs last year.

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Oklahoma City is missing several rotation players, and general manager Sam Presti may still be searching for a defensively minded wing. That wing would help replace some of the production lost from the injured Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace. The Thunder's November trade for Nique Clifford addressed some of that need, but Clifford does not appear to be a playoff difference-maker.

San Antonio Spurs Have Assets but Salary Limits Matter

The San Antonio Spurs have the draft assets to make a trade, but general manager Brian Wright is not expected to be aggressive. After one of the best records last year, the club chose to stand pat, and it plans to play out the season with the current roster.

San Antonio holds an unprotected 2027 first-round pick from Atlanta and three additional tradeable first-round picks. It also has swap rights in 2028 via Boston if the pick falls between Nos. 2 and 30, swap rights in 2030 with the most favorable of San Antonio, Dallas or Minnesota if the pick falls between Nos. 2 and 30, and swap rights in 2031 via Sacramento. The Spurs also have 12 tradeable second-round picks.

Salary matters as much as picks. Victor Wembanyama's extension begins next season, and sixth man Keldon Johnson is a free agent. As a result, San Antonio is only $11 million below the luxury tax in 2027-28, so any deal that takes back salary extending past 2026-27 will require close attention.

Oklahoma City Thunder Trade Options Are Limited

The Oklahoma City Thunder cannot currently add salary in most trades because they are over the first apron. They do have useful tools, including the $5.4 million expiring contract of Nikola Topic and the $4.9 million salary of a former first-round pick, though neither can be matched with additional incoming salary.

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Oklahoma City also has three trade exceptions worth $5.8 million, $11.3 million and $17.7 million. In addition, the Thunder hold seven tradeable first-round picks, including three in June, and 19 second-round picks. Those assets give Presti flexibility, even though the roster has no open spot after the Clifford trade.

The Clifford deal was a buy-low move. Oklahoma City gave up a pair of second-round picks to acquire Clifford, a 2025 first-round pick who has two seasons left on his rookie contract. That move does not eliminate the possibility of another trade before the deadline.

Trade Deadline Outlook for Spurs and Thunder

Presti is expected to be patient as the Thunder evaluate their injured players and their roster needs before the February deadline. For the Spurs, the immediate plan is to finish the season with the players already under contract, while keeping their assets available if the situation changes.

San Antonio's future salary picture also affects its approach. The club expects to sign Stephon Castle to an extension this summer, followed by an extension for Dylan Harper in the summer of 2028, so the Spurs must balance present depth against long-term payroll costs.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson has said that San Antonio does not have enough minutes for its many players across the rotation. Johnson has acknowledged that he must make difficult choices about playing time within only 240 minutes per game, a challenge that will shape how the Spurs view any move before the Feb. 11 deadline.