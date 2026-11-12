NBA Suspends Marcus Smart for Three Games Following Punch on Charles Bassey

The NBA has suspended Houston Rockets guard Marcus Smart for three games after he punched Golden State Warriors player Charles Bassey during a recent matchup.

The National Basketball Association has officially suspended Houston Rockets guard Marcus Smart for three games. The league announced this disciplinary action on Thursday following an on-court incident involving Golden State Warriors center Charles Bassey. Smart's suspension serves as a direct consequence for throwing a punch at Bassey during their team's matchup on Wednesday night.

Game Incident and Flagrant Foul Details

The controversy erupted during the third quarter of a game that ultimately saw the Rockets defeat the Warriors with a final score of 115-108. According to league officials, Smart delivered a punch that grazed Bassey's nose. This action resulted in an immediate flagrant foul two penalty for Smart and triggered an automatic ejection from the contest.

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Video replay of the incident showed Smart swinging at Bassey while both players were attempting to secure a rebound near the basket. The referee deemed the contact unnecessary and excessive, classifying it as a flagrant two. This classification mandates an immediate ejection and triggers an automatic review by the league to determine the appropriate suspension length.

Bassey Criticizes Smart's Sportsmanship

Following the conclusion of the game, Charles Bassey did not hold back in his criticism of Smart's behavior. The Warriors center described the act as weak and labeled Smart as fake tough. Bassey stated that he felt Smart was attempting to provoke a reaction rather than focusing on playing basketball effectively.

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Bassey alleged that Smart had been playing dirty throughout the first half. He claimed that Smart grabbed his knee while he was setting a screen. Bassey also stated that Smart grabbed his hand when he was trying to run back on defense before the punching incident occurred. He suggested that Smart's actions were intended to get himself ejected from the game.

Smart's Career Context and Recent Statistics

Marcus Smart is a 32-year-old native of Flower Mound, Texas. He is currently in his 13th season in the NBA after playing college basketball at Oklahoma State. This season marks his first year with the Houston Rockets. Previously, he spent nine seasons with the Boston Celtics and also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards.

Smart is widely recognized for his defensive intensity, having earned the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. However, this incident marks only the fourth suspension of his professional career. His previous suspension occurred in 2022, making this his first disciplinary action in over two years. This latest ban highlights the strict enforcement of conduct policies even for veteran leaders.

Impact on Rockets Schedule and Return Eligibility

The suspension will cause Smart to miss three upcoming games for the Houston Rockets. He is ruled out for matchups against the Utah Jazz, the Washington Wizards, and the Miami Heat. The team will need to adjust its backcourt rotation to compensate for the absence of their starting point guard.

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In terms of his current performance, Smart has appeared in nine games this season. He is averaging 8.3 points on 43.9 percent shooting. He is also contributing 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists while playing 21.4 minutes per game. His absence will be a notable loss for a Rockets team trying to establish consistency early in the season.

Next Steps and Suspension Timeline

Smart is scheduled to return to the active roster for the Rockets' game against the Indiana Pacers. This matchup is set for November 18. The three-game suspension timeline has been confirmed by league officials and will be enforced strictly. The team will evaluate its depth at the guard position during this short hiatus.