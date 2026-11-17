One month into the NBA season, Atlanta's lineup change, Boston's post-Jaylen Brown rise, Brooklyn's center problem and Charlotte's offensive slump define the early story.

The NBA season is roughly one month old, and that makes it a useful checkpoint for all 30 teams. The San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics sit at the top of the standings, while the defending champion New York Knicks are struggling to gain traction. Several contenders are also managing injuries to key stars.

Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, yet the Oklahoma City Thunder have already completed a rare early-season trade, and the New Orleans Pelicans have already faced a public trade request. This update focuses on four clubs whose first month has revealed clear patterns: the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

Also read LeBron James passes Jason Kidd for No. 3 on NBA's all-time assists list

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Change Brings Kingston Flemings In

Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder replaced 35-year-old CJ McCollum with 19-year-old rookie Kingston Flemings in the starting lineup after only eight games. The move followed a slower start from the Hawks' starters on offense compared with last season.

Snyder opened the season with a starting group of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu. That lineup posted a plus-20.3 net rating in 391 minutes in 2025-26, and the choice favored experience and continuity. As a result, the 2026 lottery pick Flemings began the year as a reserve alongside offseason trade acquisitions Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins.

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Since the switch, Atlanta's starters have played at a faster pace and posted a stingier defense, although the sample size is still small. Flemings, the No. 8 overall pick, has shown he fits the Hawks' system: he is confident with the ball without dominating possessions, he can space the floor with a dependable outside shot, and he defends aggressively in an up-tempo style. Flemings is unlikely to match the headline numbers of several draft classmates, but he has already earned a place in the All-Rookie conversation.

Boston Celtics Move Forward After the Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics have moved past the summer trade that sent Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George, and the team now owns the East's best offensive rating and point differential as of the latest update. The deal drew shock, sadness and anger from some Celtics fans.

Brown added to the tension last month by discussing his rivalry with former teammate Jayson Tatum, saying there was no beef but that it might be a little lamb chops and some gravy. Brown then had a poor performance in his first game against his former team, a blowout Boston victory last week, though Philadelphia has otherwise started strongly.

George, a nine-time All-Star forward, has been playing some of the best basketball of his career at age 36. He fits Boston's 3-point heavy offense and is outperforming Brown in several advanced metrics, including win shares and player efficiency rating. His health will be the key factor in whether Boston can sustain its strong pace.

Brooklyn Nets Face a Center Problem Before the Deadline

The Brooklyn Nets' most pressing issue is the lack of a reliable center, and that gap is making it hard to justify optimism about the rest of the roster. The team ranks 24th in defensive rating and has already suffered four losses by at least 15 points.

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Forwards Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. are established impact players, and young guards Mikel Brown Jr., Egor Demin and Nolan Traore have shown enough promise to keep a frustrated fanbase engaged. However, Brooklyn traded longtime center Nic Claxton to acquire Randle this summer and has since relied on career backups Day'Ron Sharpe and Moritz Wagner in the middle.

If losses continue, expect speculation that Brooklyn should sell at the trade deadline and collect future assets. A better path, according to this analysis, is a midseason upgrade at center that gives Brown, Demin and Traore a more functional environment to develop. Brooklyn must also send its 2027 first-round pick to Houston, which raises the stakes of any deal but does not remove the need for a stronger middle.

Charlotte Hornets Offense Slumps After the LaMelo Ball Trade

The Charlotte Hornets rank 30th in offensive efficiency, and their struggles have been severe since they traded LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves over the summer. Their 102.5 offensive rating is the weakest figure of its kind since the 2015-16 season.

Charlotte takes a modern approach by leading the NBA in 3-point attempts, yet the results look like an earlier era of basketball. The gap between that shot volume and the team's scoring output is the central problem for a franchise trying to rebuild its attack after losing its primary playmaker.