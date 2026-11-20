NBA executives evaluate top 2026 draft rookies. AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson show varying promise amid team struggles.

NBA front offices are currently in the thick of their seasonal evaluation process, focusing intensely on the vaunted 2026 draft class during the first two months of the campaign. Executive leaders across the league are assessing what their teams possess, identifying critical needs, and analyzing the priorities of the 29 other franchises. At the forefront of this scrutiny are the rookie players, whose performances are being dissected to determine long-term viability.

Assessing AJ Dybantsa With Wizards

AJ Dybantsa is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 41.6 percent from the field for the Washington Wizards. Brian Windhorst notes that while some rookies shoot well, efficiency struggles are common in the first NBA season. Dybantsa recently delivered his best scoring performance of the season with 23 points against the Toronto Raptors, helping the Wizards end an eight-game losing streak. He has averaged 17 points over his last three games after a late start due to an ankle injury.

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Scouts acknowledge that Dybantsa is in a tough environment as a rookie for the Wizards. An Eastern Conference scout stated there is not a high level of accountability among the top players, which impacts the team's development. A Western Conference executive explained that Dybantsa is big, powerful, and demands the ball and space, but the team often caters to other players who soak up possessions.

Evaluating Cameron Boozer On Grizzlies

Cameron Boozer is averaging 16.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists with a 40.0 percent field goal percentage for the Memphis Grizzlies. Several teams leaning into analytics had the Grizzlies power forward as the top player on their board. A Western Conference coach considered him the best prospect in the draft, noting that while he may not have the highest ceiling, no team would regret picking him ten years from now.

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Boozer processes the game at an elite level, which allows him to average 5.3 assists as a rookie. He inherited a muscular frame and nose for the ball from his father, former All-Star power forward Carlos Boozer. The 19-year-old leads all rookies with 9.4 rebounds per game and has immediately impacted winning for a Grizzlies squad that sits at 11-4.

Some scouts and executives remain skeptical about Boozer's superstar potential. He measured at 6-foot-8¼ without shoes and lacks explosiveness, leading to questions about his ability to finish against NBA big men. A Western Conference scout noted that he plays below the rim on both ends of the floor. Despite this, an Eastern Conference executive highlighted that he kicked ass in almost every AAU game from ninth to 12th grade and plays with a ton of confidence.

Monitoring Darryn Peterson And Caleb Wilson

Darryn Peterson is averaging 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists for the Utah Jazz. Earlier this month, he had a five-game run of 20-plus points with 17 total three-pointers. He asked to come out of a game with a knee issue, but bounced back to play every night. A Western scout noted that while he has not been very efficient, he is talented and needs patience. The Jazz have gotten some much-needed wins, relieving some pressure on the young guard.

A Western executive pointed out that the Jazz do not have a true point guard, having two scoring guards they are trying to play at point guard. This situation gives the team some issues. Peterson is a two-guard, not a point guard, and the role adjustment is affecting his efficiency. However, scouts who have seen him in person believe he is awesome and will develop over time.

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Caleb Wilson is averaging 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals for the Chicago Bulls. He played 10 games before hand surgery disrupted his rookie year. When on the floor, he has been quite active. An Eastern executive described him as uber-talented but noted that he sometimes runs around dunking and shooting threes without focusing on passing. Analysts suggest giving him some time to develop his playmaking skills. Wilson is considered a very intriguing prospect despite the lack of focus on passing at this stage.