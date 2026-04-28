NBA Proposes Major Draft Lottery Reform to Combat Tanking

The NBA is set to vote on a new draft lottery system, the '3-2-1 lottery', designed to discourage teams from intentionally losing games. The proposal expands the lottery to 16 teams, introduces a relegation zone for the bottom three teams, and includes restrictions on consecutive top picks.

The National Basketball Association is poised to implement significant changes to its draft lottery system, a move designed to actively discourage teams from intentionally losing games – a practice commonly known as 'tanking'.

The proposed reforms, dubbed the '3-2-1 lottery', were presented to the league’s 30 general managers this week and are slated for a vote by team owners on May 28th. Sources within ESPN report that the proposal has garnered substantial support, though minor adjustments are still possible. This overhaul represents a major effort by the NBA to address concerns about competitive integrity and ensure a more level playing field for all teams.

The current system, while intended to provide struggling teams with a better chance at acquiring top talent, has inadvertently created incentives for teams to prioritize draft position over winning games, particularly in seasons with highly touted draft prospects. The new system aims to shift that dynamic, making it more rewarding to compete throughout the entire season. The core of the '3-2-1 lottery' lies in expanding the lottery pool from the current 14 teams to 16.

This expansion alone increases the chances for more teams to land a top pick. However, the most impactful change is the introduction of a 'relegation zone' encompassing the three teams with the worst regular-season records. These teams will be penalized by receiving fewer lottery balls – only two each – compared to the three balls awarded to teams ranked between fourth and tenth. This penalty is designed to disincentivize a complete collapse in performance.

Crucially, even the teams in the relegation zone are guaranteed to draft no lower than 12th overall, providing a floor to their potential gains. Teams seeded ninth and tenth in each conference, participating in the play-in tournament, will each receive two lottery balls, while the losers of the 7-8 play-in games will receive a single ball.

Further restrictions are included to prevent any team from securing the top overall pick in consecutive years or accumulating three top-five picks in a row. The ability to protect draft picks in the 12-15 range will also be eliminated, forcing teams to be more transparent about their long-term plans. These measures collectively aim to create a more unpredictable and equitable lottery process. Beyond the lottery mechanics, the proposal also grants the league expanded disciplinary powers to address tanking directly.

The NBA will have the authority to reduce a team’s lottery odds or even adjust their draft position if evidence of intentional losing is found. This represents a significant escalation in the league’s efforts to combat the practice. The system is designed with a 'sunset provision', meaning it will expire after the 2029 draft, allowing the board of governors to re-evaluate and potentially implement further changes.

This acknowledges the evolving nature of the league and the need for flexibility in addressing competitive imbalances. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has publicly stated that addressing tanking is a top priority, recognizing the damage it can inflict on the league’s reputation and fan engagement. The current collective bargaining agreement extends through the 2029-2030 season, providing a framework for these changes.

The development of this proposal has been a collaborative process, involving numerous meetings between league officials, team owners, the competition committee, and general managers. The ultimate goal is to create a system that rewards competitive play throughout the season, discourages intentional losing, and maintains the integrity of the NBA draft. The hope is that this new system will incentivize teams to strive for wins, even late in the season, rather than strategically positioning themselves for a higher draft pick





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NBA Draft Lottery Tanking Reform 3-2-1 Lottery Adam Silver

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