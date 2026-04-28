NBA Playoffs Tuesday: Celtics Near Series Win, Knicks-Hawks Tied, Spurs on Brink

Catch all the NBA Playoff action LIVE on TSN Tuesday with three games on the schedule. The Celtics lead the 76ers 3-1, the Knicks and Hawks are tied 2-2, and the Spurs have a chance to close out their series against the Trail Blazers.

The NBA Playoffs continue to deliver thrilling action, with three crucial games scheduled for broadcast on TSN Tuesday evening. Viewers can catch all the live excitement across TSN 4, TSN .ca, and the TSN App.

The highly anticipated matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers takes center stage, with the Celtics holding a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Philadelphia managed a surprising victory in Game 2 on Boston’s home court, fueled by the anticipated return of their star center, Joel Embiid.

However, despite Embiid’s impressive performance of 26 points and 10 rebounds in Game 4, the Celtics responded with dominant back-to-back wins, securing a significant advantage. The 76ers face an uphill battle as the series returns to Boston, needing a victory to avoid elimination. Coach Nick Nurse acknowledged the challenges, emphasizing the team’s resilience throughout the season and their determination to fight back from adversity.

In another compelling series, the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks are locked in a tight contest, currently tied at 2-2. Game 5 in New York will be pivotal, with the winner gaining a crucial series lead. The Hawks have been a revelation since the All-Star break, embarking on a remarkable 19-6 run that propelled them to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

This momentum has carried over into the playoffs, as Atlanta secured consecutive one-point victories in Games 2 and 3, unexpectedly taking the lead against the higher-seeded Knicks. The Hawks’ success is built on strong teamwork and the ability of players like OG Anunoby to make intelligent plays and create opportunities for their teammates. Players are enjoying the collaborative spirit and the ability to contribute to each other’s success.

The Knicks will need a strong performance from Karl-Anthony Towns and a renewed focus to regain control of the series on their home court. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have the opportunity to close out their series against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 on their home court at Frost Bank Arena. While the Trail Blazers managed a victory in Game 1, the Spurs have dominated the remaining games, winning by double digits in each.

The Spurs faced a challenge in Game 4 when key player Victor Wembanyama exited with a concussion, but he returned to lead his team to a decisive 114-93 victory, contributing 27 points, 11 rebounds, and seven blocks. The Spurs demonstrated their resilience by overcoming an early deficit and overwhelming Portland in the second half, outscoring them 73-35.

This playoff appearance marks the Spurs’ first since the 2018-19 season, as they aim to recapture the glory days of the Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich era, during which they enjoyed a remarkable 22-year postseason streak and five championship titles. The team’s ability to stay united and draw strength from each other’s energy is a key factor in their success





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